Join us for an online evening with acclaimed poet Martín Espada. A native of Brooklyn, he has published more than 20 books as a poet, editor, essayist and translator. His forthcoming book of poems from Norton is called "Floaters."
Other books of poems include "Vivas to Those Who Have Failed (2016) "The Trouble Ball" (2011), "The Republic of Poetry" (2006), Alabanza (2003), "Imagine the Angels of Bread" (1996). He is the editor of "What Saves Us: Poems of Empathy and Outrage in the Age of Trump" (2019). He has received the American Book Award, the Pushcart Prize, the Paterson Poetry Prize; he’s been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award. In 2018 he was awarded the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize by the Poetry Foundation.
His book of essays and poems, "Zapata’s Disciple" (1998), was banned in Tucson as part of the Mexican-American Studies Program outlawed by the state of Arizona, and reissued by Northwestern University. A former tenant lawyer, Espada is a professor of English at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.
About "Vivas to Those Who Have Failed":
"Espada at his brilliant best, the poet laureate of our New America, with a voice that breaks heart, gives courage and burns all illusions."
-- Junot Díaz
"Eloquent in his celebration of those whose names and faces are 'rubbed off / by oblivion's thumb like a Roman coin...' "
-- Alicia Ostriker
"[Espada] writes as if we don't have that much time left."
-- Richard Blanco
To register for event: https: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../an-evening-with-martin...
RB's online events are co-sponsored by Revolution Books in Berkeley (4pm PDT) and in Harlem (7pm EST)
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView events for the week of 10/27/2020
|An Evening with Martín Espada - Poet of the Political Imagination
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday October 27
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Revolution Books
|revolutionbooksberkeley [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|5108481196
|Location Details
|Online event sponsored by Revolution Books, 2444 Durant Ave. Berkeley CA 94704
|
For more event information: https://www.revolutionbooks.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 16th, 2020 10:53 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network