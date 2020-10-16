



Other books of poems include "Vivas to Those Who Have Failed (2016) "The Trouble Ball" (2011), "The Republic of Poetry" (2006), Alabanza (2003), "Imagine the Angels of Bread" (1996). He is the editor of "What Saves Us: Poems of Empathy and Outrage in the Age of Trump" (2019). He has received the American Book Award, the Pushcart Prize, the Paterson Poetry Prize; he’s been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award. In 2018 he was awarded the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize by the Poetry Foundation.



His book of essays and poems, "Zapata’s Disciple" (1998), was banned in Tucson as part of the Mexican-American Studies Program outlawed by the state of Arizona, and reissued by Northwestern University. A former tenant lawyer, Espada is a professor of English at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.



About "Vivas to Those Who Have Failed":

"Espada at his brilliant best, the poet laureate of our New America, with a voice that breaks heart, gives courage and burns all illusions."

-- Junot Díaz



"Eloquent in his celebration of those whose names and faces are 'rubbed off / by oblivion's thumb like a Roman coin...' "

-- Alicia Ostriker



"[Espada] writes as if we don't have that much time left."

-- Richard Blanco



To register for event: https:



