Socialist and Labor Contingent to Protest Proud Boys
Saturday, October 17th, 11:30 am
Mission High School steps
3750 18th St. (near Dolores)
The Proud Boys have called a rally to take place in Dolores Park in SF this Saturday, 10/17. They are supposedly protesting Twitter, who shut down their accounts, but this is certainly a reaction to protests against police brutality, especially targeting the liberal/left-leaning Bay Area as they have done in the past.
Unionists and community activists are mobilizing to say NO to the Proud Boys, NO to racism, and NO to fascism.
The Freedom Socialist Party and Radical Women are organizing a contingent to counter-protest the neo-fascists as a united front.
We will meet at the Mission High School steps (3750 18th St. near Dolores) at 11:30 a.m.
To join the contingent, please email bayareafsp [at] socialism.com or call 415-864-1278.
To donate to the effort, go to https://socialism.com/san-francisco/ or mail a check to FSP, 747 Polk St., San Francisco, CA 94109. Please indicate that your contribution is for the anti-fascist protest.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView events for the week of 10/17/2020
|Socialist and Labor Contingent to Protest Proud Boys
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 17
|Time
|12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
|bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
|Phone
|415-864-1278
|Location Details
|Mission High School steps (3750 18th St. near Dolores), San Francisco
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4360603606...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 15th, 2020 10:26 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network