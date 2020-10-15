top
Socialist and Labor Contingent to Protest Proud Boys
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 17
Time 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorFreedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Emailbayareafsp [at] socialism.com
Phone415-864-1278
Location Details
Mission High School steps (3750 18th St. near Dolores), San Francisco
Socialist and Labor Contingent to Protest Proud Boys

Saturday, October 17th, 11:30 am
Mission High School steps
3750 18th St. (near Dolores)

The Proud Boys have called a rally to take place in Dolores Park in SF this Saturday, 10/17. They are supposedly protesting Twitter, who shut down their accounts, but this is certainly a reaction to protests against police brutality, especially targeting the liberal/left-leaning Bay Area as they have done in the past.

Unionists and community activists are mobilizing to say NO to the Proud Boys, NO to racism, and NO to fascism.

The Freedom Socialist Party and Radical Women are organizing a contingent to counter-protest the neo-fascists as a united front.

We will meet at the Mission High School steps (3750 18th St. near Dolores) at 11:30 a.m.

To join the contingent, please email bayareafsp [at] socialism.com or call 415-864-1278.

To donate to the effort, go to https://socialism.com/san-francisco/ or mail a check to FSP, 747 Polk St., San Francisco, CA 94109. Please indicate that your contribution is for the anti-fascist protest.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4360603606...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 15th, 2020 10:26 PM
