



Saturday, October 17th, 11:30 am

Mission High School steps

3750 18th St. (near Dolores)



The Proud Boys have called a rally to take place in Dolores Park in SF this Saturday, 10/17. They are supposedly protesting Twitter, who shut down their accounts, but this is certainly a reaction to protests against police brutality, especially targeting the liberal/left-leaning Bay Area as they have done in the past.



Unionists and community activists are mobilizing to say NO to the Proud Boys, NO to racism, and NO to fascism.



The Freedom Socialist Party and Radical Women are organizing a contingent to counter-protest the neo-fascists as a united front.



We will meet at the Mission High School steps (3750 18th St. near Dolores) at 11:30 a.m.



To join the contingent, please email



