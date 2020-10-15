Hundreds of workers and trade unionists rallied at the world HQ of UBER in San Francisco to oppose their $200 million ballot initiative to undercut AB5.

UBER, Lyft and other gig workers spoke out about their conditions.

Hundreds of trades unionists and workers marched and rallied at the UBER world headquarters to oppose Proposition 22 which UBER, Lyft and other companies have put on the ballot to allow circumvent AB5.UBER and Lyft drivers talk about their conditions and the harsh exploitation by these app companies using technology.Workers were angry that over $200 million was being spent on their proposition 22 while the companies are charging them for PPE.Workers also talked about the failure to prosecute the owners of UBER, Lyft and other companies to pay workers compensation which was required as a result of AB5 becoming law on Jan 1, 2020.