Jail Uber/Lyft CEO's: Workers & Unions In Rally in SF at Uber World HQ
Hundreds of workers and trade unionists rallied at the world HQ of UBER in San Francisco to oppose their $200 million ballot initiative to undercut AB5.
UBER, Lyft and other gig workers spoke out about their conditions.
Hundreds of trades unionists and workers marched and rallied at the UBER world headquarters to oppose Proposition 22 which UBER, Lyft and other companies have put on the ballot to allow circumvent AB5.
UBER and Lyft drivers talk about their conditions and the harsh exploitation by these app companies using technology.
Workers were angry that over $200 million was being spent on their proposition 22 while the companies are charging them for PPE.
Workers also talked about the failure to prosecute the owners of UBER, Lyft and other companies to pay workers compensation which was required as a result of AB5 becoming law on Jan 1, 2020.
Additional media:
We Want A Union & AB5! UBER & Lyft Drivers in CA Rally At SF UBER World HQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwB3tIVSgbk
CA AB5, Labor, UBER, Lyft, Independent Contractors & Social Benefits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHKESgt2w-c&t=42s
UBER & LYFT Workers "We Made You"! Drivers Fed Up With Abuse & Rip-offs In San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2vHQ7sQVfs&t=238s
UBER Stop Lying And Cheating Us! Drivers Protest At UBER World Headquarters In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDeLO1Yr-pk&t=7s
UBER, Lyft, Taxi Workers, Deregulation and Independent Contractors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoayEmFK1E0&t=4s
UBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJQ-gBaSPTU&t=2s
SF Taxi Workers On Tech, UBER, Lyft, And Deregulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCrwoiYejWg
Rideshare Wage Calculator Exposes Hidden Costs Of Driving For UBER and LYFT
https://www.teamsters117.org/rideshare_wage_calculator_exposes_hidden_costs_of_driving_for_uber_and_lyft?fbclid=IwAR28_aplbEqCKJSYCd7T_ZSRDrnv7o-ESPsU6CLv6hlDXdQpR4bGjX8hkTM
UK UBER Drivers Organize & Fight Back With UPH Chair James Farrar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxOPa0H9i3Q&t=52s
Tyranny of the algorithm: how Uber replaced one exploitative boss with another
https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2019/01/tyranny-algorithm-how-uber-replaced-one-exploitative-boss-another?fbclid=IwAR3jjDVB7v6tr-Fxjv-fUmAlIhJg7OC6jCso5LZQoDAC0XcuDp6pMlz5W38
‘Mayor Pete’ Buttigieg protests with workers outside Uber HQ
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/mayor-pete-buttigieg-protests-with-workers-outside-uber-hq/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
