Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Labor & Workers
Jail Uber/Lyft CEO's: Workers & Unions In Rally in SF at Uber World HQ
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 15th, 2020 7:58 PM
Hundreds of workers and trade unionists rallied at the world HQ of UBER in San Francisco to oppose their $200 million ballot initiative to undercut AB5.
UBER, Lyft and other gig workers spoke out about their conditions.
sm_img_4031.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Hundreds of trades unionists and workers marched and rallied at the UBER world headquarters to oppose Proposition 22 which UBER, Lyft and other companies have put on the ballot to allow circumvent AB5.

UBER and Lyft drivers talk about their conditions and the harsh exploitation by these app companies using technology.

Workers were angry that over $200 million was being spent on their proposition 22 while the companies are charging them for PPE.

Workers also talked about the failure to prosecute the owners of UBER, Lyft and other companies to pay workers compensation which was required as a result of AB5 becoming law on Jan 1, 2020.

Additional media:
We Want A Union & AB5! UBER & Lyft Drivers in CA Rally At SF UBER World HQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwB3tIVSgbk

CA AB5, Labor, UBER, Lyft, Independent Contractors & Social Benefits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHKESgt2w-c&t=42s

UBER & LYFT Workers "We Made You"! Drivers Fed Up With Abuse & Rip-offs In San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2vHQ7sQVfs&t=238s

UBER Stop Lying And Cheating Us! Drivers Protest At UBER World Headquarters In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDeLO1Yr-pk&t=7s

UBER, Lyft, Taxi Workers, Deregulation and Independent Contractors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoayEmFK1E0&t=4s

UBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJQ-gBaSPTU&t=2s

SF Taxi Workers On Tech, UBER, Lyft, ​And Deregulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCrwoiYejWg

Rideshare Wage Calculator Exposes Hidden Costs Of Driving For UBER and LYFT
https://www.teamsters117.org/rideshare_wage_calculator_exposes_hidden_costs_of_driving_for_uber_and_lyft?fbclid=IwAR28_aplbEqCKJSYCd7T_ZSRDrnv7o-ESPsU6CLv6hlDXdQpR4bGjX8hkTM

UK UBER Drivers Organize & Fight Back With UPH Chair James Farrar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxOPa0H9i3Q&t=52s

Tyranny of the algorithm: how Uber replaced one exploitative boss with another
https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2019/01/tyranny-algorithm-how-uber-replaced-one-exploitative-boss-another?fbclid=IwAR3jjDVB7v6tr-Fxjv-fUmAlIhJg7OC6jCso5LZQoDAC0XcuDp6pMlz5W38

‘Mayor Pete’ Buttigieg protests with workers outside Uber HQ
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/mayor-pete-buttigieg-protests-with-workers-outside-uber-hq/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/lKIS3V0QHcY
§SMART 1741 School Bus Drivers Are Opposing ZUM Contractors
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 15th, 2020 7:58 PM
sm_img_3806.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A school bus driver Shane Hoff held a sign opposing Prop 22. The SFUSD school board and superintendent are contracting out school buses to ZUM, a UBER type operation.,
https://youtu.be/lKIS3V0QHcY
§Stop Exploiting US
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 15th, 2020 7:58 PM
sm_img_4028.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A gig food delivery worker talked about the conditions of Gig workers.
https://youtu.be/lKIS3V0QHcY
§Hundreds of Workers and Trade Unionists rallied on Market St. in Front of UBER
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 15th, 2020 7:58 PM
sm_img_3936.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Teamsters, SEIU Janitors, Transport workers and others rallied in front of UBER to oppose Prop 22.
https://youtu.be/lKIS3V0QHcY
§Gig Workers Banner
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 15th, 2020 7:58 PM
sm_img_3909.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Gig workers are angry about their exploitation and lack of protection from the covid pandemic by the billionaires and owners of UBER, Lyft and other companies.
https://youtu.be/lKIS3V0QHcY
§Stop Gig Worker Exploitation
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 15th, 2020 7:58 PM
sm_img_3872.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Gig workers have become an underclass without healthcare, workers comp, pensions and benefits and Prop 22 they say will make it worse.
https://youtu.be/lKIS3V0QHcY
§UBER & Lyft Drivers From LA, San Diego, Sacramento Joined Rally
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 15th, 2020 7:58 PM
sm_img_3962.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UBER and Lyft drivers from LA, Bakersfield, Sacramento and San Diego joined the demonstration.
https://youtu.be/lKIS3V0QHcY
§A Gig Worker's Bike Sign
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 15th, 2020 7:58 PM
sm_img_4039.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A gig worker's bike sign against Proposition 22.
https://youtu.be/lKIS3V0QHcY
§Gig Workers Rally At UBER HQ
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 15th, 2020 7:58 PM
sm_img_4011.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Workers from throughout the state rallied to oppose Prop 22.
https://youtu.be/lKIS3V0QHcY
