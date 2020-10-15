Related Categories:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signs Juneteenth Holiday Legislation by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Thursday Oct 15th, 2020 3:08 PM

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) signed legislation that declares Juneteenth an official public holiday in the state of New York.



"I am incredibly proud to sign into law this legislation declaring Juneteenth an official holiday in New York State, a day which commemorates the end to slavery in the United States," Cuomo said in a statement on Wednesday.



"This new public holiday will serve as a day to recognize the achievements of the Black community, while also providing an important opportunity for self-reflection on the systemic injustices that our society still faces today," the governor continued.



New York state Sen. Kevin Parker (D) praised the move in a statement this week as "a first step in reconciliation and healing that our great state needs in order to ensure equity for all people," adding, "Finally, we are beginning to acknowledge the historic oppression and injustices that African-Americans have endured."



"Juneteenth serves as a piece of history towards Black liberation in this country. I am glad to serve along with my colleagues in government and Governor Cuomo, as a part of ensuring these important parts of Black American history will continued to be told in our great state of New York," Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D) also said Wednesday.



Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates Union Troops led by General Gordon Grainger leading the Texas Campaign leading to the fall of the final Confederate Port at Galveston Island, Texas and the 7 week campaign throughout the Southwest utilizing thousands of U.S.C.T. ( US Colored Troops) sealing the Mexican border, going plantation to plantation freeing enslaved Pan Africans and confiscating cotton inventories.



The holiday is celebrated annually on June 19 and has been observed for more than 155 years.



The history of the day, which is not recognized as a federal holiday, is not taught in many schools and offers a day to reflect on the arduous journey from slavery to freedom, 1442-1865.



The move by NY Governor Cuomo comes as a number of states across the country have designated the day a state holiday in recent months amid widespread protests against racism and police brutality throughout the nation.



The City of New York was selected as the host city for the 2021 Junetheeth Food and Wine Celebration, early June 2021 to help showcase the possibilities to the world.