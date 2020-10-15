

Fighting Fascism

Tuesday, October 20, 12-2 PM

(Zoom log-in information below)



Please join our panel in a discussion of the political and societal dangers we face as fascism looms larger, as well as how we got here, and how we could organize to combat fascism.



Norman Solomon, Roots Action

Margaret Flowers, Popular Resistance

George Wright, Prof Emeritus, Political Science, CSU-Chico.

Michael Lyon, Progressive Labor Party



Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84065571772?pwd=cWg1YXdQQW1JWEFNRGFtZkVUY1V5Zz09

Meeting ID: 840 6557 1772 Passcode: 115360

One tap mobile +16699009128,,84065571772#,,,,,,0#,,115360#

Dial by your location +1 669 900 9128, then

