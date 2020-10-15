top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons
Fighting Fascism
Date Tuesday October 20
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorArthur Persyko
Location Details
SF Gray Panther Meeting
Fighting Fascism
Tuesday, October 20, 12-2 PM
(Zoom log-in information below)

Please join our panel in a discussion of the political and societal dangers we face as fascism looms larger, as well as how we got here, and how we could organize to combat fascism.  

 Norman Solomon, Roots Action
 Margaret Flowers, Popular Resistance
 George Wright, Prof Emeritus,  Political Science, CSU-Chico.
 Michael Lyon, Progressive Labor Party

Join Zoom Meeting:
Meeting ID: 840 6557 1772 Passcode: 115360
One tap mobile +16699009128,,84065571772#,,,,,,0#,,115360#
Dial by your location +1 669 900 9128, then
