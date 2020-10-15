SF Gray Panther Meeting
Fighting Fascism
Tuesday, October 20, 12-2 PM
(Zoom log-in information below)
Please join our panel in a discussion of the political and societal dangers we face as fascism looms larger, as well as how we got here, and how we could organize to combat fascism.
Norman Solomon, Roots Action
Margaret Flowers, Popular Resistance
George Wright, Prof Emeritus, Political Science, CSU-Chico.
Michael Lyon, Progressive Labor Party
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84065571772?pwd=cWg1YXdQQW1JWEFNRGFtZkVUY1V5Zz09
Meeting ID: 840 6557 1772 Passcode: 115360
One tap mobile +16699009128,,84065571772#,,,,,,0#,,115360#
Dial by your location +1 669 900 9128, then
Meeting ID: 840 6557 1772 Passcode: 115360
|
