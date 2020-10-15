top
Related Categories: Central Valley | Education & Student Activism | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 10/16/2020
Sacramento: Students on the Capitol Steps for Yes on 16 Rally
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday October 16
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorYes on 16: Opportunity for All and partners
Location Details
South Steps of California State Capitol building, between Nth Street & 10th Street & L Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

NOTE: Masks and social distancing required
On October 16th, we're calling for a statewide day of action. Students will be able to attend
16 events, 12 in-person and 4 entirely digital.

Join us on Friday, October 16th at the State Capitol for a safe and socially distanced event in support of Yes on Prop 16. Come spread the word on why we should be voting #YesOnProp16 for a greater California!

Our Sacramento event will be a youth-oriented and student-led rally on the South Steps of the California Capitol! Come out to hear from student and community leaders about how Yes on Prop 16 will help us support an equitable future here in California!

Safety is our first goal, so please stay home if you or someone you live with is immunocompromised or you're feeling under the weather and tune into our digital events.

If you can't attend our rally or wish to join in a virtual event, check out this link: https://linktr.ee/16for16

______________________________________________________________

Protocol for Risk/Harm Reduction While Gathering for Rallies during COVID-19

We will be enforcing strict social distancing practices, so read up here on our guidelines for attendance: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1BPcimcaAjvu9ek4-MHA94YdhT_4S3dHOOpqi3Ky3LMo/edit

To control the spread of the novel coronavirus while in person protesting, PLEASE:

--Wear cloth face coverings/masks; they protect other people if the wearer is infected, even if they’re not showing symptoms.
--Practice physical distancing, staying more than six feet away from people who are not a part of your household, if possible.
--Use hand sanitizer often.
--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
--Avoid touching surfaces.
--Minimize contact by multiple people with commonly used surfaces like water bottles, bullhorns, handrails, and barricades
--Minimize yelling and singing. Make noise with drums, tambourines.
--If you use a megaphone, it should be thoroughly sanitized between different speakers

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
______________________________________________________________
sm_yes_on_16_sacramento.jpg
original image (960x540)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6270422415...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 15th, 2020 8:39 AM
