



One of these will be in San Jose, to battle back the opposition's constant activity in

Santa Clara County and show the level of support for Prop 16 in the South Bay Area.

We'll have a BLM banner drop and a rally on Prop 16, with a variety of students,

grassroots activists, and local elected officials sharing their story on the struggle for

racial and gender equity.



Safety is our first goal, so please stay home if you or someone you live with is immunocompromised or you're feeling under the weather and tune into our digital events.



If you can't attend our South Bay rally or wish to join in a virtual event, check out this link:



______________________________________________________________



Protocol for Risk/Harm Reduction While Gathering for Rallies during COVID-19



To control the spread of the novel coronavirus while in person protesting, PLEASE:



--Wear cloth face coverings/masks; they protect other people if the wearer is infected, even if they’re not showing symptoms.

--Practice physical distancing, staying more than six feet away from people who are not a part of your household, if possible.

--Use hand sanitizer often.

--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

--Avoid touching surfaces.

--Minimize contact by multiple people with commonly used surfaces like water bottles, bullhorns, handrails, and barricades

--Minimize yelling and singing. Make noise with drums, tambourines.

--If you use a megaphone, it should be thoroughly sanitized between different speakers



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

