Rochester Labor Council Calls For General Strike If Trump Refuses to Abide By Election Res
The Rochester Labor Council called for a national general strike if Trump does not abide by the election results. The president of the Council Dan Moloney is interviewed about why they support this action.
The Rochester Labor Council president Dan Maloney is interviewed about the call of his council to call for a national general strike if Trump does not abide by the election results.
He discusses the resolution which passed his council on October 8, 2020. He is also president of UAW 1097 and he discusses the threat of dictatorship.
Additional information:
https://roclaborfed.org/news/rochester-labor-council-defending-american-democracy-and-opposing-authoritarian-rule?fbclid=IwAR1rn0eCXo1i_eCJetKLmMod8KOau8ldURy8ubpfr4Ncl_XWuAJKjz5rRt8
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Rochester Labor Council Calls on AFL-CIO to Consider National General Strike if Donald Trump Doesn’t Respect Election Outcome
30 North Union Street
Suite 204 Rochester, NY 14607 Phone (585) 263-2650
Fax (585) 263-4671
MEDIA RELEASE: October 13th, 2020
Contact: Dan Maloney, President, buffbills13 [at] yahoo.com Colin O’Malley, Chief of Staff, 716-400-6287
Rochester Labor Council Calls on AFL-CIO to Consider National General Strike if Donald Trump Doesn’t Respect Election Outcome
At their meeting on Thursday, October 8th the Rochester Labor Council discussed and passed the following resolution:
Defending American Democracy and Opposing Authoritarian Rule
Whereas, the Rochester Labor Council, AFL-CIO is committed to the defense of democratic rights and the institutions of democracy regardless of party affiliations in our nation;
Whereas, the current President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and Vice-President Mike Pence, have consistently refused to state publicly that he will respect the outcomes of the election and, in the case of his loss, concede the office of President;
Whereas, numerous public officials, including the President, have begun a concerted campaign of dismantling of key infrastructure, such as the U.S. Postal Service, engaged in clear acts of voter suppression and misinformation designed to sow mistrust in the integrity of our national elections;
Whereas, the U.S. Constitution requires voting results and Electoral College tallies to be completed and submitted to Congress by the first Tuesday after the second Monday in December, and the new 2021 Congress to validate the results, we demand the constitution be followed, requiring voters and not the courts, to determine election results.
Whereas, the President has failed, on multiple occasions, to denounce the activities of white supremacist and fascist militias and organizations that have stated desires to overthrow American democracy;
Whereas, a climate of political polarization has weakened the framework of democratic institutions in our nation, resulting in a diminished system of checks and balances to stand against the potential rise of a tyrant Dictator;
Whereas, the Labor Movement and trade unions have played a proud and vital role in protecting democracy and opposing authoritarianism in many nations throughout the world;
Whereas, the extreme risk currently posed to the historic institutions of democracy in our nation may require more widespread and vigorous resistance than at any time in recent history;
Whereas, the most powerful tool of the Labor Movement in our history has been the power of the General Strike;
Whereas, united working people refusing to work across the nation have a greater power than any political machinations of aspiring despots;
Therefore, now be it resolved that the Rochester Labor Council, AFL-CIO stands firmly in opposition to any effort to subvert, distort, misrepresent or disregard the final outcome of the 2020 Presidential elections;
Therefore, be it finally resolved that the Rochester Labor Council, AFL-CIO calls on the National AFL-CIO, all of its affiliate unions, and all other labor organizations in the United States of America to prepare for and enact a general strike of all working people, if necessary, to ensure a Constitutionally mandated peaceful transition of power as a result of the 2020 Presidential Elections.
###
