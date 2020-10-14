From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Wednesday Oct 14th, 2020 6:22 PM The Rochester Labor Council called for a national general strike if Trump does not abide by the election results. The president of the Council Dan Moloney is interviewed about why they support this action.

He discusses the resolution which passed his council on October 8, 2020. He is also president of UAW 1097 and he discusses the threat of dictatorship.



https://roclaborfed.org/news/rochester-labor-council-defending-american-democracy-and-opposing-authoritarian-rule?fbclid=IwAR1rn0eCXo1i_eCJetKLmMod8KOau8ldURy8ubpfr4Ncl_XWuAJKjz5rRt8



https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio



http://www.laborvideo.org



Rochester Labor Council Calls on AFL-CIO to Consider National General Strike if Donald Trump Doesn’t Respect Election Outcome

30 North Union Street

Suite 204 Rochester, NY 14607 Phone (585) 263-2650

Fax (585) 263-4671



MEDIA RELEASE: October 13th, 2020​



Contact: Dan Maloney, President,



Rochester Labor Council Calls on AFL-CIO to Consider National General Strike if Donald Trump Doesn’t Respect Election Outcome



At their meeting on Thursday, October 8th the Rochester Labor Council discussed and passed the following resolution:



Defending American Democracy and Opposing Authoritarian Rule



Whereas, the Rochester Labor Council, AFL-CIO is committed to the defense of democratic rights and the institutions of democracy regardless of party affiliations in our nation;



Whereas, the current President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and Vice-President Mike Pence, have consistently refused to state publicly that he will respect the outcomes of the election and, in the case of his loss, concede the office of President;



Whereas, numerous public officials, including the President, have begun a concerted campaign of dismantling of key infrastructure, such as the U.S. Postal Service, engaged in clear acts of voter suppression and misinformation designed to sow mistrust in the integrity of our national elections;



Whereas, the U.S. Constitution requires voting results and Electoral College tallies to be completed and submitted to Congress by the first Tuesday after the second Monday in December, and the new 2021 Congress to validate the results, we demand the constitution be followed, requiring voters and not the courts, to determine election results.



Whereas, the President has failed, on multiple occasions, to denounce the activities of white supremacist and fascist militias and organizations that have stated desires to overthrow American democracy;



Whereas, a climate of political polarization has weakened the framework of democratic institutions in our nation, resulting in a diminished system of checks and balances to stand against the potential rise of a tyrant Dictator;



Whereas, the Labor Movement and trade unions have played a proud and vital role in protecting democracy and opposing authoritarianism in many nations throughout the world;



Whereas, the extreme risk currently posed to the historic institutions of democracy in our nation may require more widespread and vigorous resistance than at any time in recent history;



Whereas, the most powerful tool of the Labor Movement in our history has been the power of the General Strike;



Whereas, united working people refusing to work across the nation have a greater power than any political machinations of aspiring despots;



Therefore, now be it resolved that the Rochester Labor Council, AFL-CIO stands firmly in opposition to any effort to subvert, distort, misrepresent or disregard the final outcome of the 2020 Presidential elections;



Therefore, be it finally resolved that the Rochester Labor Council, AFL-CIO calls on the National AFL-CIO, all of its affiliate unions, and all other labor organizations in the United States of America to prepare for and enact a general strike of all working people, if necessary, to ensure a Constitutionally mandated peaceful transition of power as a result of the 2020 Presidential Elections.



