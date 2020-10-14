top
Socialism Forum - The US "justice" system: How it really works, who it really serves
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday October 16
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone4158216171
Location Details
Register for the forum here:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FLtgn7fbQsKXljKk1z7Tvg
Women are the fastest growing population in U.S. prison. The oppression women face within the U.S. so-called justice system from policing to the courts to conditions in prison and then parole is directly tied to the conditions of capitalism itself.

Celebrating the most recent issue of our socialist feminist magazine, Breaking the Chains 'From Capitalist Cages to Socialist Liberation,' join us for analysis and discussion about how racism and sexism dominate the U.S. legal system, about the true role of the Supreme Court and how we can fight for a system that truly guarantees our rights.

Register for the forum here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FLtgn7fbQsKXljKk1z7Tvg

For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 14th, 2020 3:23 PM
