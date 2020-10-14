



Celebrating the most recent issue of our socialist feminist magazine, Breaking the Chains 'From Capitalist Cages to Socialist Liberation,' join us for analysis and discussion about how racism and sexism dominate the U.S. legal system, about the true role of the Supreme Court and how we can fight for a system that truly guarantees our rights.



Women are the fastest growing population in U.S. prison. The oppression women face within the U.S. so-called justice system from policing to the courts to conditions in prison and then parole is directly tied to the conditions of capitalism itself. Celebrating the most recent issue of our socialist feminist magazine, Breaking the Chains 'From Capitalist Cages to Socialist Liberation,' join us for analysis and discussion about how racism and sexism dominate the U.S. legal system, about the true role of the Supreme Court and how we can fight for a system that truly guarantees our rights. Register for the forum here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FLtgn7fbQsKXljKk1z7Tvg

