Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 10/15/2020
10/15 SF Rally Against Prop 22-Sick of GIG Greed
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday October 15
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSFLC
Location Details
SF City Hall
Polk &McAllister St.
SF
March to UBER HA
10/15 Rallies/Marches Against Prop 22

No on 22 Rally

Title: No on 22 Rally
Location: SF City Hall
Start Time: 12:00
Date: 2020-10-15

On October 15th, 2020 drivers from across the state are coming to Uber HQ to say NO on 22.

We will meet at 12 noon at City Hall and march to Uber HQ (1455 Market Street, SF) to meet them for a rally.

Wear your mask and RSVP to Alexis Torres at atorres [at] unitehere2.org.

#SFLabor #NOonProp22 #SickofGigGreed
sm_noon22-drivers_caravan_flyer-e.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 14th, 2020 9:29 AM
§Rallies Against Prop 22 On October 15, 2020
by SFLC
Wednesday Oct 14th, 2020 9:29 AM
sm_clf_giggreed-news-v1-banner.jpeg
original image (1280x374)
Rallies will be held throughout California against Prop 22 which is being funding by $200 million from the billionaires owning UBER, Lyft and other transportation companies.
