10/15 Rallies/Marches Against Prop 22
No on 22 Rally
Title: No on 22 Rally
Location: SF City Hall
Start Time: 12:00
Date: 2020-10-15
On October 15th, 2020 drivers from across the state are coming to Uber HQ to say NO on 22.
We will meet at 12 noon at City Hall and march to Uber HQ (1455 Market Street, SF) to meet them for a rally.
Wear your mask and RSVP to Alexis Torres at atorres [at] unitehere2.org.
#SFLabor #NOonProp22 #SickofGigGreed
