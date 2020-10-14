



For those who need or wish to remain sheltered at home, come join these digital action options with Women's March Action and Women's March, Inc.



WHERE: Digital/online action options during COVID-19



WHEN: Weekend of October 17th & 18th

Text banking shifts:

10 AM - noon PT

noon - 2 PM PT

2 PM - 4 PM PT



RSVP for text banking:



For virtual protest events, go here:



Under the banner of #CountOnUs, tens of thousands of Women’s Marchers across the country will be taking action to send an unmistakable message about our fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda and show our commitment to end the death-dealing of this administration.



Out of an abundance of caution during this current COVID pandemic, which has already claimed more than 215,000 American lives unnecessarily, we will mobilize voter contact and reach over 5 million women voters across the country via peer to peer texting.



For four years, we have been building women’s power, now it’s time to flex it. We are mobilizing virtually on October 17th & 18th in solidarity with a coalition of women’s organizations to honor Justice Ginsburg’s legacy.



Our assignment: harness our collective power as women and feminists to send 5 million texts to women voters in key states across this country. If we can complete our mission we believe this will be the single largest weekend of Women2Women direct voter contact EVER!



This weekend we will march, vote, text and build power towards winning in November and building the Feminist Future we so desperately need. In addition to text banking, there are other virtual protest actions happening online across the county. So please join the Women's March on October 17th, or October 18th, or both!



Whether you march and text, or just do one or the other - know we are united in this together!



#CountOnUs

#ExpectUs

#WomenFightBack

