Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 10/17/2020
Women's March Action Online: #CountOnUs Digital Action Weekend to #GOTV (Day 1)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 17
Time 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March Action
Location Details
Online/digital action options during COVID-19
Women's March Action: #CountOnUs Digital Action Weekend to #GOTV

For those who need or wish to remain sheltered at home, come join these digital action options with Women's March Action and Women's March, Inc.

WHERE: Digital/online action options during COVID-19

WHEN: Weekend of October 17th & 18th
Text banking shifts:
10 AM - noon PT
noon - 2 PM PT
2 PM - 4 PM PT

RSVP for text banking: https://www.womensmarchaction.com/

For virtual protest events, go here: https://map.womensmarch.com/?source=website&eventType=virtual

Under the banner of #CountOnUs, tens of thousands of Women’s Marchers across the country will be taking action to send an unmistakable message about our fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda and show our commitment to end the death-dealing of this administration.

Out of an abundance of caution during this current COVID pandemic, which has already claimed more than 215,000 American lives unnecessarily, we will mobilize voter contact and reach over 5 million women voters across the country via peer to peer texting.

For four years, we have been building women’s power, now it’s time to flex it. We are mobilizing virtually on October 17th & 18th in solidarity with a coalition of women’s organizations to honor Justice Ginsburg’s legacy.

Our assignment: harness our collective power as women and feminists to send 5 million texts to women voters in key states across this country. If we can complete our mission we believe this will be the single largest weekend of Women2Women direct voter contact EVER!

This weekend we will march, vote, text and build power towards winning in November and building the Feminist Future we so desperately need. In addition to text banking, there are other virtual protest actions happening online across the county. So please join the Women's March on October 17th, or October 18th, or both!

Whether you march and text, or just do one or the other - know we are united in this together!

#CountOnUs
#ExpectUs
#WomenFightBack
sm_women_s_march_action.jpg
original image (960x960)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 14th, 2020 9:18 AM
§Go Vote & Tell Them Ruth Sent You!
by Women's March Action
Wednesday Oct 14th, 2020 9:18 AM
sm_rbg_women_belong.jpg
original image (772x960)
#Vote2020 # BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online in CA is October 19th. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election, with final voting day on November 3rd.

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/

Last day/deadline (extended by court order): October 31, 2020
https://womensmarch.com/
FRIDAY, OCT 15th Census 2020 Final Day as SCOTUS Sides with Trump Admin.NPRWednesday Oct 14th, 2020 2:15 PM
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
