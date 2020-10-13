

voting on in California.



Wed, Oct 14, 2020 @ 5:30 PM PT



Online via Zoom



RSVP:



This election is the most important one of our lifetimes. PPMM staff, along with experts at our community partner organizations, will discuss the pros and cons of each ballot measure. Don't miss this important information on voting down the ballot and voting for our communities!



Here are the ballot measures we'll be discussing with our community partners:



Proposition 14 - Authorizes Bonds Continuing Stem Cell Research.



Proposition 15 - Increases Funding for Public Schools, Community Colleges, and Local Government Services by Changing Tax Assessment of Commercial and Industrial Property.



Proposition 16 - Allow Diversity as a Factor in Public Employment, Education,

and Contracting Decisions.



Proposition 17 - Restores Right to Vote After Completion of Prison Term.



Proposition 18 - Amends California Constitution to Permit 17-Year-Olds to Vote in Primary and Special Elections if They Will Turn 18 by the Next General Election and be Otherwise

Eligible to Vote.



Proposition 19 - Changes Certain Property Tax Rules.



Proposition 20 - Restricts Parole for Non-Violent Offenders. Authorizes Felony Sentences for Certain Offenses Currently Treated Only as Misdemeanors.



Proposition 21 - Expands Local Governments’ Authority to Enact Rent Control on Residential Property.



Proposition 22 - Exempts App-Based Transportation and Delivery Companies from Providing Employee Benefits to Certain Drivers.



Proposition 23 - Establishes State Requirements for Kidney Dialysis Clinics.

Requires On-Site Medical Professional.



Proposition 24 - Amends Consumer Privacy Laws.



Proposition 25 Referendum on Law that Replaced Money Bail

with System Based on Public Safety and Flight Risk



ORGANIZATIONS:



Planned Parenthood Mar Monte

Black Chamber of Commerce

Mi Familia Voto

ACLU NorCaL

99 Roots

AFL-CIO

CAIR

