Know Your Props: Panel Discussion on the 12 California Ballot Propositions
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday October 14
Time 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorPlanned Parenthood MM and partners
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Join us as we take a deep dive into the 12 state ballot measures we'll all be
voting on in California.

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 @ 5:30 PM PT

Online via Zoom

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfNtlmY1_XFeCwwz0_9-X80EXanVBNw_a1PnqC6GjtUQTfBmA/viewform

This election is the most important one of our lifetimes. PPMM staff, along with experts at our community partner organizations, will discuss the pros and cons of each ballot measure. Don't miss this important information on voting down the ballot and voting for our communities!

Here are the ballot measures we'll be discussing with our community partners:

Proposition 14 - Authorizes Bonds Continuing Stem Cell Research.

Proposition 15 - Increases Funding for Public Schools, Community Colleges, and Local Government Services by Changing Tax Assessment of Commercial and Industrial Property.

Proposition 16 - Allow Diversity as a Factor in Public Employment, Education,
and Contracting Decisions.

Proposition 17 - Restores Right to Vote After Completion of Prison Term.

Proposition 18 - Amends California Constitution to Permit 17-Year-Olds to Vote in Primary and Special Elections if They Will Turn 18 by the Next General Election and be Otherwise
Eligible to Vote.

Proposition 19 - Changes Certain Property Tax Rules.

Proposition 20 - Restricts Parole for Non-Violent Offenders. Authorizes Felony Sentences for Certain Offenses Currently Treated Only as Misdemeanors.

Proposition 21 - Expands Local Governments’ Authority to Enact Rent Control on Residential Property.

Proposition 22 - Exempts App-Based Transportation and Delivery Companies from Providing Employee Benefits to Certain Drivers.

Proposition 23 - Establishes State Requirements for Kidney Dialysis Clinics.
Requires On-Site Medical Professional.

Proposition 24 - Amends Consumer Privacy Laws.

Proposition 25 Referendum on Law that Replaced Money Bail
with System Based on Public Safety and Flight Risk

ORGANIZATIONS:

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte
Black Chamber of Commerce
Mi Familia Voto
ACLU NorCaL
99 Roots
AFL-CIO
CAIR
Central Valley Partnership
sm_know_your_props.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 13th, 2020 6:18 PM
§#ShoutYourVote
by Planned Parenthood MM and partners
Tuesday Oct 13th, 2020 6:18 PM
sm_pp_votes.jpg
original image (960x960)
#Vote2020 # BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online in CA is October 19th. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election, with final voting day on November 3rd.

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/

Last day/deadline (extended by court order): October 31, 2020
