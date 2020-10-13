Uber, Lyft, Doordash, etc are spending $200m to buy democracy in California by writing their own law so that they can mistreat drivers indefinitely. They've put Prop 22 on the ballot and we need to fight back and call on all voters to Vote No On Prop 22.
The drivers, with support from organized labor, are fighting back.
Join them outside the Uber HQ at noon on Thursday to demonstrate your support for a #NoOnProp22.
|Thursday October 15
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Protest
|Gig Workers Rising
|Uber HQ on Market Street
For more event information: https://act.gigworkersrising.org/no_on_22_...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 13th, 2020 12:58 PM
