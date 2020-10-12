The National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) has endorsed Sandy Brown, Kelsey Hill, and Kayla Kumar for Santa Cruz City Council in the November 2020 election. Additionally, NUHW has endorsed John Leopold for Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, District 1.

The National Union of Healthcare Workers website explains the endorsement process:

"Over the past few months, dozens of NUHW members across the state have interviewed candidates for elected office and recommended for endorsement those whose values align best with our union’s, and whose accomplishments qualify them best for the offices they seek.

"All local endorsement recommendations from our members were then reviewed and ratified by our democratically elected Executive Board, which is made up of rank-and-file leaders throughout California. The result of this process is this slate of NUHW Quality Care Champions.

"We urge you to consider these candidates who were vetted by your colleagues, and who pledged to support our top priorities including: more PPE and more COVID-19 testing to protect healthcare workers and patients; supplementary sick leave and income support for those of us who are infected on the job; full parity for mental health and addiction services; improved workers’ rights to organize; and real progress toward Medicare for All.

"Endorsing candidates and working on elections strengthens our voice in the political process and builds our power with elected officials, many of whom have helped us win good contracts and organize thousands of more healthcare workers, as well as pass landmark health care legislation."

According to the NUHW website, the union, "comprises more than 15,000 members, including medical technicians and technologists, clerical workers, psychologists, pharmacists, housekeepers, dietary workers, nurses, nursing assistants, drug rehabilitation counselors, mental health clinicians, engineers, and many others whose hospitals and clinics rely on them to provide top quality care and service."





Read More about NUHW's November 2020 endorsements: here