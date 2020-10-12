Organized by:
Samantha Reynolds
Virtual Gallery Exhibition Dates:
November 3 - November 30, 2020
Gallery Exhibition Dates:
November 6 - November 30, 2020
2nd Saturday Reception (Virtual): Saturday, November 14, 2020 - 6:00pm to 8:00pm
Visit the show by appointment
at Root Division or online anytime (starting Nov. 3)
Image Info: Guta Galli, HYDRA, 2020, Video still from performance
Exhibiting Artists:
Greta Liz Anderson
Salome El*
Guta Galli
Nimah Gobir
Kiana Honarmand*
Kuo-Chen "Kacy" Jung*
Rebecca Kaufman
dani lopez*
Cathy Lu
Kija Lucas
Chi Chai Mateo
Joy Nojima
Dimitra Skandali
Indira Urrutia
Katherine Vetne
* Current Root Division Studio Artist
Presented in partnership with the Feminist Art Coalition, Until It Shatters showcases the work of 15 Current & Alumni Root Division Studio Artists whose work disrupts existing systems, both thematically or through the physical making process itself, to create alternative routes forward.
The exhibition title is in reference to Hillary Clinton’s presidential concession speech “Now, I know we have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling, but someday, someone will..." Since its original inception, the curatorial model of Until It Shatters has adapted. What initially
started with a standard curatorial model, has shifted to an artist-driven project based on the shared need for community.
To modify Clinton’s quote, the elusive ceiling will only shatter by a collective force through the elevation of diverse voices. The exhibition’s theme inherently calls for a collaborative, emergent
model of working to highlight the intersectionality of the works, which include themes of womanhood, environmentalism, the womxn body, motherhood, self care, and invisible labor, among others - all woven together and informing one another. Additionally, many of the works being exhibited are outside of the artists’ main body of work and have been developed throughout the last several months of quarantine.
The process leading up to the exhibition is a part of the show itself - creating a web of connections, a call and response between artists through shared agency and experiences. After participating in virtual group studio visits, each artist finalized the work they will be exhibiting based on the conversation and feedback. Artists then interviewed one another in pairs or small groups, discussing how they support and are supported by other womxn artists, as well as what they are currently reanalyzing. Through this process, Until It Shatters results in a collection of work that is deeply personal, unapologetic and visually varied.
Until It Shatters will be on view by appointment in the Root Division Gallery from Nov. 6 - Nov. 30, 2020, or online right here: rootdivisiontalk.wordpress.com starting from November 3 - 30.
To learn more about the Feminist Art Coalition visit their site here.
https://feministartcoalition.org/
To learn more about exhibition updates visit our website and social media accounts here:
rootdivision.org
@rootdivision - (IG)
@RootDivision SF - (FB)
Press Inquiries: Renée Rhodes, Art Programs Manager - renee [at] rootdivision.org
_________________________
ABOUT ROOT DIVISION
Root Division is a visual arts non-profit in San Francisco that connects creativity and community through a dynamic ecosystem of arts education, exhibitions, and studios. Root Division's mission is to empower artists, foster community service, inspire youth, and enrich the Bay Area through engagement in the visual arts. The organization is a launching pad for artists, a stepping-stone for educators and students, and a bridge for the general public to become involved in the arts.
Root Division is supported in part by a plethora of individual donors and by grants from the The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, National Endowment for the Arts/ Art Works; San Francisco Arts Commission: Community Investments, Grants for the Arts, Drusie Davis Family Fund, Violet World Foundation, Kimball Foundation, Walter & Elise Haas Fund, Deutsche Bank Foundation, Zellerbach Family Foundation, Wells Fargo Foundation, and Bill Graham Memorial Fund.
