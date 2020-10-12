First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco presents:
Rev. Dr. John Buehrens, Sunsara Taylor, and Prof. Bill Hing
Saturday Morning Forum
Election Aftermath – Where Are We Headed?
Saturday, October 17 at 11AM
We are pleased to present a unique panel:
Rev. Dr. John Buehrens. former president of the Unitarian Universalist Association, and former senior minister of our congregation, author of Conflagration: How the Transcendentalists Sparked the American Struggle for Racial, Gender, and Social Justice.
Sunsara Taylor, co-founder of Refuse Fascism, writer for Revolution newspaper and co-host of the weekly internet program, the RNL (Revolution, Nothing Less) Show.
Dr. Bill Hing, Professor of Law and Director of Immigration/Deportation Defense Clinic at the University of San Francisco, author of American Presidents, Deportation and Human Rights Violations.
Three national figures in religion, law, and political activism will discuss possible scenarios during and after the November 3rd elections--what might we expect, and how can we work individually and together—at this crucial juncture in our country’s history? Now, and once the election is over, what protests, reforms and other actions must we make to achieve a more economically, socially and environmentally just nation for all? Q&A will follow this discussion. Join us!
