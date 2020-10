Rev. Dr. John Buehrens, Sunsara Taylor, and Prof. Bill Hing

Saturday Morning Forum

Election Aftermath – Where Are We Headed?

Saturday, October 17 at 11AM



We are pleased to present a unique panel:



Rev. Dr. John Buehrens. former president of the Unitarian Universalist Association, and former senior minister of our congregation, author of Conflagration: How the Transcendentalists Sparked the American Struggle for Racial, Gender, and Social Justice.

Sunsara Taylor, co-founder of Refuse Fascism, writer for Revolution newspaper and co-host of the weekly internet program, the RNL (Revolution, Nothing Less) Show.

Dr. Bill Hing, Professor of Law and Director of Immigration/Deportation Defense Clinic at the University of San Francisco, author of American Presidents, Deportation and Human Rights Violations.



Three national figures in religion, law, and political activism will discuss possible scenarios during and after the November 3rd elections--what might we expect, and how can we work individually and together—at this crucial juncture in our country’s history? Now, and once the election is over, what protests, reforms and other actions must we make to achieve a more economically, socially and environmentally just nation for all? Q&A will follow this discussion. Join us!



https://zoom.us/j/2200241232?pwd=aCt1dWI0OGxUdUxjeUJ5K0xSY09uUT09





Meeting ID: 220 024 1232



Passcode: 328697





One tap mobile



+16699006833,,2200241232#,,,,,,0#,,328697# US (San Jose)





Dial by your location



+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)





Find your local number:









First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco presents:Rev. Dr. John Buehrens, Sunsara Taylor, and Prof. Bill HingSaturday Morning ForumElection Aftermath – Where Are We Headed?Saturday, October 17 at 11AMWe are pleased to present a unique panel:Rev. Dr. John Buehrens. former president of the Unitarian Universalist Association, and former senior minister of our congregation, author of Conflagration: How the Transcendentalists Sparked the American Struggle for Racial, Gender, and Social Justice.Sunsara Taylor, co-founder of Refuse Fascism, writer for Revolution newspaper and co-host of the weekly internet program, the RNL (Revolution, Nothing Less) Show.Dr. Bill Hing, Professor of Law and Director of Immigration/Deportation Defense Clinic at the University of San Francisco, author of American Presidents, Deportation and Human Rights Violations.Three national figures in religion, law, and political activism will discuss possible scenarios during and after the November 3rd elections--what might we expect, and how can we work individually and together—at this crucial juncture in our country’s history? Now, and once the election is over, what protests, reforms and other actions must we make to achieve a more economically, socially and environmentally just nation for all? Q&A will follow this discussion. Join us!Meeting ID: 220 024 1232Passcode: 328697One tap mobile+16699006833,,2200241232#,,,,,,0#,,328697# US (San Jose)Dial by your location+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/adBV68Dcre For more event information: https://www.uusf.org/forum

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 12th, 2020 3:36 PM