top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 10/30/2020
Solidarity Speaker: Protest, Advocate, and Educate with EMPACT
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday October 30
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Location Details
Online
We are proud to host a presentation by the EMPACT!
Empact is a non-profit, community-based organization that does protests, advocacy, and educacion work for social justice and human rights issues. Empact also works to provide resources for the community to be able to organize successfully.
From Empact: "We are a voice in our community, we share ideas, perspectives, knowledge, and experiences. As one community we will come together and EMPACT each other.
Support EMPACT on IG: @empact_org
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Empact-761871240847975
Message us for the Zoom link.
This is a part of our solidarity speaker series that features activists and organizers from various local organizations helping to make the world a better place! Through these speaker events we aim to build more solidarity between organizations and causes, educate our community about different issues and groups, and expose other groups to the work we are doing.
*Please message us for the Zoom meeting link!*
----
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at Dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: https://dxe.io/sfbayhandbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
sm_empact.jpg
original image (1440x808)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6427775596...

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 12th, 2020 1:17 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 147.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code