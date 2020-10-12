

Empact is a non-profit, community-based organization that does protests, advocacy, and educacion work for social justice and human rights issues. Empact also works to provide resources for the community to be able to organize successfully.

From Empact: "We are a voice in our community, we share ideas, perspectives, knowledge, and experiences. As one community we will come together and EMPACT each other.

Support EMPACT on IG: @empact_org

Facebook:

Message us for the Zoom link.

This is a part of our solidarity speaker series that features activists and organizers from various local organizations helping to make the world a better place! Through these speaker events we aim to build more solidarity between organizations and causes, educate our community about different issues and groups, and expose other groups to the work we are doing.

*Please message us for the Zoom meeting link!*

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at Dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here:

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 12th, 2020 1:17 AM