

Susana Soto and Rob Lopez will be co facilitating this discussion.

*This will be a closed space for people that identify as Latinx/indigenous.*

We will be meditating, having a reading and then an open discussion.

---

Shelter-in-place won't stop us from being together as a community! We have weekly Meetups because it's extremely valuable for us regularly interact, even if we can't do so in person. Connecting with fellow activists strengthens out friendships, animal rights community, and the entire movement, which makes us better able to fight for animal liberation! The more we know and trust one another, the more resistant our community is to infiltration and in-fighting. It's also important for our own personal mental health to feel connected and support during these hard times.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail Animal Ag and factory farms depend heavily on the bodies of Latinx and indigenous people to survive. They exploit people with a systemic approach that has been refined over the decades due to unchecked injustice being able to persist. From the fields, slaughterhouses to restaurants, the vast majority of workers here are latino/a/x/ or indigenous. We will be discussing how we as Latinxs have been implicated into this industry and people will be able to share their experiences and thoughts on this subject and other subjects at large.Susana Soto and Rob Lopez will be co facilitating this discussion.*This will be a closed space for people that identify as Latinx/indigenous.*We will be meditating, having a reading and then an open discussion.---Shelter-in-place won't stop us from being together as a community! We have weekly Meetups because it's extremely valuable for us regularly interact, even if we can't do so in person. Connecting with fellow activists strengthens out friendships, animal rights community, and the entire movement, which makes us better able to fight for animal liberation! The more we know and trust one another, the more resistant our community is to infiltration and in-fighting. It's also important for our own personal mental health to feel connected and support during these hard times.---Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conductTo learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbookIf you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3683671481...

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 12th, 2020 1:00 AM