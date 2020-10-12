

Please note that this action was not organized by DxE but we are posting it here to amplify their reach and help boost attendance.

Please RSVP on the original event page here:

https://www.facebook.com/events/343921066924159

Organized by Together We Stand

From the organizers:

Over 2000 people showed up to denounce white supremacy in Martinez last July and we call upon you to do it again! The couple who defaced the BLM mural and were touted as “HEROS” on Tucker Carlson are finally going to court. We will be there to stand with DA Diana Becton who had the courage to charge them with a HATE CRIME, which it was! These two have been online ever since fanning the flames of racism within the community. This is never going to end unless we consistently show up and demand change.

---------

Social distancing can be difficult at these actions, so if you do attend please be aware of that, wear a mask, and bring hand sanitizer.

We understand that many are concerned about the community spread of the Coronavirus. No one is required to attend, but we encourage everyone to take action in the ways that they can to stand against police brutality and the oppression of communities of color. dxe.io/blacklivesmatter

DxE's mission statement emphasizes that, “We reject the speciesism that enables the mass torture and killing of nonhuman animals and the blatant disregard for their home - our planet - AS WELL AS the unjust and oppressive institutions and ideologies that harm ALL animals” and that absolutely includes humans!

Thank you to our many community members who have been actively and regularly attending the protests and marches.

To meetup with and march with DxE activists please contact

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at Dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here:

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail We encourage DxE activists to join the protest this Tuesday against racism and hate crimes in Martinez, CA.Please note that this action was not organized by DxE but we are posting it here to amplify their reach and help boost attendance.Please RSVP on the original event page here:Organized by Together We StandFrom the organizers:Over 2000 people showed up to denounce white supremacy in Martinez last July and we call upon you to do it again! The couple who defaced the BLM mural and were touted as “HEROS” on Tucker Carlson are finally going to court. We will be there to stand with DA Diana Becton who had the courage to charge them with a HATE CRIME, which it was! These two have been online ever since fanning the flames of racism within the community. This is never going to end unless we consistently show up and demand change.---------Social distancing can be difficult at these actions, so if you do attend please be aware of that, wear a mask, and bring hand sanitizer.We understand that many are concerned about the community spread of the Coronavirus. No one is required to attend, but we encourage everyone to take action in the ways that they can to stand against police brutality and the oppression of communities of color. dxe.io/blacklivesmatterDxE's mission statement emphasizes that, “We reject the speciesism that enables the mass torture and killing of nonhuman animals and the blatant disregard for their home - our planet - AS WELL AS the unjust and oppressive institutions and ideologies that harm ALL animals” and that absolutely includes humans!Thank you to our many community members who have been actively and regularly attending the protests and marches.To meetup with and march with DxE activists please contact sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com ---Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at Dxe.io/conductTo learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: https://dxe.io/sfbayhandbook If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8803341458...

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 12th, 2020 12:53 AM