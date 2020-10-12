top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 10/13/2020
Solidarity Action - End Racism in Martinez
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday October 13
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Location Details
Martinez Superior Court
We encourage DxE activists to join the protest this Tuesday against racism and hate crimes in Martinez, CA.
Please note that this action was not organized by DxE but we are posting it here to amplify their reach and help boost attendance.
Please RSVP on the original event page here:
https://www.facebook.com/events/343921066924159
Organized by Together We Stand
From the organizers:
Over 2000 people showed up to denounce white supremacy in Martinez last July and we call upon you to do it again! The couple who defaced the BLM mural and were touted as “HEROS” on Tucker Carlson are finally going to court. We will be there to stand with DA Diana Becton who had the courage to charge them with a HATE CRIME, which it was! These two have been online ever since fanning the flames of racism within the community. This is never going to end unless we consistently show up and demand change.
---------
Social distancing can be difficult at these actions, so if you do attend please be aware of that, wear a mask, and bring hand sanitizer.
We understand that many are concerned about the community spread of the Coronavirus. No one is required to attend, but we encourage everyone to take action in the ways that they can to stand against police brutality and the oppression of communities of color. dxe.io/blacklivesmatter
DxE's mission statement emphasizes that, “We reject the speciesism that enables the mass torture and killing of nonhuman animals and the blatant disregard for their home - our planet - AS WELL AS the unjust and oppressive institutions and ideologies that harm ALL animals” and that absolutely includes humans!
Thank you to our many community members who have been actively and regularly attending the protests and marches.
To meetup with and march with DxE activists please contact sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com!
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at Dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: https://dxe.io/sfbayhandbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
sm_end_racism_in_martinez.jpg
original image (1437x810)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8803341458...

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 12th, 2020 12:53 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 147.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code