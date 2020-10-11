SFPD publicly executed someone on Saturday 10/10.
This is only further demonstration of what we've known all along; that SFPD is murderous, violent, and will never keep us safe.
Police reform is a distraction. The only path forward is abolition.
Join us at 7:30pm at Otis and Gough St. for our march to demand answers and to demand justice.
|#NoSFPDMurder: March to Demand Justice
|Date
|Monday October 12
|Time
|7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Defund SFPD Now
|Location Details
|Otis and Gough St. in San Francisco
|
For more event information: https://defundsfpdnow.com
Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 11th, 2020 10:58 PM
