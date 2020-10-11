SFPD publicly executed someone on Saturday 10/10.



This is only further demonstration of what we've known all along; that SFPD is murderous, violent, and will never keep us safe.



Police reform is a distraction. The only path forward is abolition.



Join us at 7:30pm at Otis and Gough St. for our march to demand answers and to demand justice.

Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 11th, 2020 10:58 PM