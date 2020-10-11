Join GAY SHAME for the Night of the Living Nextdoor



The demons on Nextdoor use their wicked powers of policing and evictions to remake the city in their devilish image.



Let’s come together to cast them out forever!



We will assemble at the 24th BART station at 7pm sharp on Friday October 30th and begin our paranormal procession through the Mission.



Stay masked, get distanced, and show out in your hottest cannibalistic Karen couture or ghoulish gentrifier getup.





HEX THE CONDOS/ CURES THE COPS/ GENTRIFIERS OFF THE BLOCK





