Women's March Monterey Bay: Soles to the Poles #GOTV March to the Ballot Box
Date Saturday October 17
Time 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March Monterey Bay
Emailwomensmarchmontereybay [at] gmail.com
Location Details
Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey, CA 93940, then march to the ballot box at Monterey Public Library

NOTE: Masks and social distancing
Saturday, October 17 @ 10:00 a.m.

RSVP: https://act.womensmarch.com/event/oct-17-march/356?source=map&akid=

Facebook Post: https://www.facebook.com/events/747163972528279/

Women's March is holding socially distant actions across the country to send an unmistakable message about the fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.

Bring your completed ballot and march with us to the Monterey Ballot Box at the
Monterey Public Library.

Signs are welcome! Power in Unity!

Things to Know:

*Wear a mask and practice social distancing

*Bring your completed ballot

*Meet at 10:00 A.M. at Window on The Bay

*March to Monterey Library

For questions and accommodations: womensmarchmontereybay [at] gmail.com
#Vote2020 #BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online in CA is October 19, 2020. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election on November 3rd.

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/

Last day/deadline (extended by court order): October 31, 2020
