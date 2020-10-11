Saturday, October 17 @ 10:00 a.m.
RSVP: https://act.womensmarch.com/event/oct-17-march/356?source=map&akid=
Facebook Post: https://www.facebook.com/events/747163972528279/
Women's March is holding socially distant actions across the country to send an unmistakable message about the fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.
Bring your completed ballot and march with us to the Monterey Ballot Box at the
Monterey Public Library.
Signs are welcome! Power in Unity!
Things to Know:
*Wear a mask and practice social distancing
*Bring your completed ballot
*Meet at 10:00 A.M. at Window on The Bay
*March to Monterey Library
For questions and accommodations: womensmarchmontereybay [at] gmail.com
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 10/17/2020
|Women's March Monterey Bay: Soles to the Poles #GOTV March to the Ballot Box
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 17
|Time
|10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Women's March Monterey Bay
|womensmarchmontereybay [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|
Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey, CA 93940, then march to the ballot box at Monterey Public Library
NOTE: Masks and social distancing
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 11th, 2020 11:21 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network