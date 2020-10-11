10:00 AM - 10:00 AM





RSVP:



Facebook Post:



Women's March is holding socially distant actions across the country to send an unmistakable message about the fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.



Bring your completed ballot and march with us to the Monterey Ballot Box at the

Monterey Public Library.



Signs are welcome! Power in Unity!



Things to Know:



*Wear a mask and practice social distancing



*Bring your completed ballot



*Meet at 10:00 A.M. at Window on The Bay



*March to Monterey Library



