



Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 5 p.m. PT



RSVP:



The Center’s Urban Wildlands program works to halt sprawling urban development into adjacent wildlands to make sure big cats and other wildlife have the space and connectivity they need to thrive for the long term.



Development in these vulnerable interface areas increases fire risk, car-dependency, and separates populations of wild animals including mountain lions. We’ve made a lot of progress this year in gaining greater protections for California’s mountain lions and we’ve halted some harmful projects.



Join us on Thursday, Oct. 15 for our next Saving Life on Earth webinar to learn about our work to protect California’s mountain lions and wildlife corridors and how you can help.



The presentation will feature Dr. Tiffany Yap, a senior scientist and wildlife corridor advocate, and Urban Wildlands Staff Attorney J.P. Rose.



The hour-long webinar starts at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. You have to register to join so sign up here and then check your email for your individual link to join the webinar (if you don’t see it, check your junk folder).



YOUR UNIQUE REGISTRATION LINK WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU FROM ZOOM.



By joining this webinar, you agree to receive communications from us so we can work together to keep the wild alive. This webinar will be recorded and distributed to all webinar registrants after the webinar is over.



ABOUT: Center for Biological Diversity



