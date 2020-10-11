Saving Life on Earth: Mountain Lions, Essential Wildlife Corridors & Halting Urban Sprawl
Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 5 p.m. PT
RSVP: https://ignite.biologicaldiversity.org/event/online-events/1606/signup
The Center’s Urban Wildlands program works to halt sprawling urban development into adjacent wildlands to make sure big cats and other wildlife have the space and connectivity they need to thrive for the long term.
Development in these vulnerable interface areas increases fire risk, car-dependency, and separates populations of wild animals including mountain lions. We’ve made a lot of progress this year in gaining greater protections for California’s mountain lions and we’ve halted some harmful projects.
Join us on Thursday, Oct. 15 for our next Saving Life on Earth webinar to learn about our work to protect California’s mountain lions and wildlife corridors and how you can help.
The presentation will feature Dr. Tiffany Yap, a senior scientist and wildlife corridor advocate, and Urban Wildlands Staff Attorney J.P. Rose.
The hour-long webinar starts at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. You have to register to join so sign up here and then check your email for your individual link to join the webinar (if you don’t see it, check your junk folder).
ABOUT: Center for Biological Diversity
The Center for Biological Diversity fights to protect America's wildlife and wild lands. Our members work to build political power in communities across the country to protect wildlife, people, wildlands and the planet. We believe in environmental justice for all species and people.
|Date
|Thursday October 15
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Center for Biological Diversity
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
