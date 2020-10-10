



Extinction Rebellion America demands that the governments, including the City of San Francisco, act NOW!



Come join us as we march through San Francisco’s shopping district, chalk the sidewalks, drop banners, post flyers, and mobilize the masses with face-to-face (socially distanced) outreach. We meet at 1 p.m. on October 24, 2020 in Union Square and begin a March to Save San Francisco. Holloween attire, please dress-up as one of the many forms of life that will soon be extinct in the Bay Area (Humpback whale, Southern Sea Otter, Freshwater Shrimp, California Brown Pelican, Peregrine Falcon, Red-Legged Frog, Mountain Beaver), or come as yourself, because if we fail to act now we humans will also be extinct.



We will hold speak outs following the march, to demand that our governments #TellTheTruth, #ActNow by establishing a #NetZero2025 carbon emissions goal, and convening a #CitizensAssembly to reach that goal. TO DEMAND A SECURE A LIVABLE FUTURE FOR ALL BY 2030 WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT! And there will be arrests.



Important note: We follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, so please bring your face cover and remember to socially distance! All Extinction Rebellion America actions are nonviolent. XRA Rebels treat everyone with respect, including the San Francisco police and all other essential workers.



For a complete list of soon to be extinct local life see:



For more information, visit XRAmerica.org Over 4 million acres have burned this year (an area larger than Connecticut)—in 2018, 1.8 million acres burned. Over 31 people and thousands of wild and farmed animals recently perished due to the raging wildfires, drought, and erratic weather conditions. Bay Area air quality has ranged from unhealthy to hazardous for months. SFO and Oakland International Airports are due to be inoperable and underwater by 2050 OR SOONER. No more business as usual!Extinction Rebellion America demands that the governments, including the City of San Francisco, act NOW!Come join us as we march through San Francisco’s shopping district, chalk the sidewalks, drop banners, post flyers, and mobilize the masses with face-to-face (socially distanced) outreach. We meet at 1 p.m. on October 24, 2020 in Union Square and begin a March to Save San Francisco. Holloween attire, please dress-up as one of the many forms of life that will soon be extinct in the Bay Area (Humpback whale, Southern Sea Otter, Freshwater Shrimp, California Brown Pelican, Peregrine Falcon, Red-Legged Frog, Mountain Beaver), or come as yourself, because if we fail to act now we humans will also be extinct.We will hold speak outs following the march, to demand that our governments #TellTheTruth, #ActNow by establishing a #NetZero2025 carbon emissions goal, and convening a #CitizensAssembly to reach that goal. TO DEMAND A SECURE A LIVABLE FUTURE FOR ALL BY 2030 WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT! And there will be arrests.Important note: We follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, so please bring your face cover and remember to socially distance! All Extinction Rebellion America actions are nonviolent. XRA Rebels treat everyone with respect, including the San Francisco police and all other essential workers.For a complete list of soon to be extinct local life see: https://docs.google.com/document/d/17goVVrzP771wLY0ORZHmVIXghlgpga7wEpnW8MVchMM/edit For more information, visit XRAmerica.org For more event information: http://www.xramerica.org

Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 10th, 2020 7:41 PM