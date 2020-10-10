top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 10/12/2020
No Confirmation Before Inauguration!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday October 12
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorACCE
Location Details
1 Post St. San Francisco
California’s Harris, Feinstein and Pelosi CAN Stop Trump’s Takeover of the Supreme Court: Let’s Make Sure they Do!!

URGENT ACTION IS NEEDED!

Donald Trump expects to win reelection at any cost. The unfortunate passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg now opens the door for him to have the Supreme Court help him rig the election: Californians can play a big role in preventing Trump’s Supreme Court takeover.

Help us convince Senators Harris and Feinstein, and Speakers Pelosi, to use every tool at their disposal to stop Trump from confirming another Supreme Court Justice before inauguration. Including refusing to give the Senate Judiciary Committee a quorum. Join us:

Monday, October 12, 12 PM
San Francisco District Office
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein
One Post Street, Suite 2450

Harris and Feinstein are members of the Judiciary Committee, where confirmation hearings are expected to start Monday, October 12th; full Senate confirmation could start by Thursday, October 15th. Democrats MUST stall the procedures on Thursday, and get another full week to regroup and continue the fight.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3704735574...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 10th, 2020 2:14 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 147.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code