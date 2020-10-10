California’s Harris, Feinstein and Pelosi CAN Stop Trump’s Takeover of the Supreme Court: Let’s Make Sure they Do!!



URGENT ACTION IS NEEDED!



Donald Trump expects to win reelection at any cost. The unfortunate passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg now opens the door for him to have the Supreme Court help him rig the election: Californians can play a big role in preventing Trump’s Supreme Court takeover.



Help us convince Senators Harris and Feinstein, and Speakers Pelosi, to use every tool at their disposal to stop Trump from confirming another Supreme Court Justice before inauguration. Including refusing to give the Senate Judiciary Committee a quorum. Join us:



Monday, October 12, 12 PM

San Francisco District Office

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein

One Post Street, Suite 2450



Harris and Feinstein are members of the Judiciary Committee, where confirmation hearings are expected to start Monday, October 12th; full Senate confirmation could start by Thursday, October 15th. Democrats MUST stall the procedures on Thursday, and get another full week to regroup and continue the fight.

For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3704735574...

