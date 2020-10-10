top
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
No Coal on the Richmond City Council!
Date Tuesday October 13
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorJanet Johnson
Location Details
Richmond City Hall
450 Civic Center Plaza
Richmond, CA 94804
Join Sunflower Alliance, No Coal in Richmond and allies next Tuesday to say: The Richmond City Council is not for sale!

The Levin Terminal is trying to buy a seat on the Richmond City Council. Levin has so far donated $25,000 to city council candidates—including Vinay Pimplé, Eleanor Thompson, and Ahmad Anderson—who it hopes will vote to overturn the ordinance phasing out coal and pet coke operations at the terminal. In addition, the company gave the maximum allowable contribution directly to Anderson’s campaign.

The environmental and health choice could not be clearer: Stop Big Coal from polluting our politics and our air!

Wear your "No Coal" t-shirt or other red shirt. Covid-19 precautions will be observed, and masks and red t-shirts will be available if you forget yours.
For more event information: http://ncir.weebly.com

