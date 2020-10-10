



October 12, 2020 from 3PM to 4PM



RSVP:



Livestream:



Or join by Phone: 1-669-900-6833; Access Code: 989-4609-6918



Please join us to learn more about the WIC program. This virtual town hall will be held on October 12, 2020 from 3PM to 4PM with Assemblymember Kansen Chu, Councilmember Sylvia Arenas, the California Department of Public Health, as well as the Santa Clara County and Alameda County Departments of Public Health to provide information about the WIC program, including on eligibility and how to apply.



COVID-19 has caused much challenges and uncertainty regarding our health, finance, safety, and food security. California offers special assistance for low-income women with children, also known as the Women, Infants, and Children Program or the WIC Program, to meet their nutritional needs.



