Virtual Townhall on Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program
October 12, 2020 from 3PM to 4PM
RSVP: https://caasm.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lw4Y1BQDSFu1ysikpAgHsQ
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/AmKansenChu/live_videos
Or join by Phone: 1-669-900-6833; Access Code: 989-4609-6918
Please join us to learn more about the WIC program. This virtual town hall will be held on October 12, 2020 from 3PM to 4PM with Assemblymember Kansen Chu, Councilmember Sylvia Arenas, the California Department of Public Health, as well as the Santa Clara County and Alameda County Departments of Public Health to provide information about the WIC program, including on eligibility and how to apply.
COVID-19 has caused much challenges and uncertainty regarding our health, finance, safety, and food security. California offers special assistance for low-income women with children, also known as the Women, Infants, and Children Program or the WIC Program, to meet their nutritional needs.
This webinar is free and open to anyone needing WIC information.
