Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 10/12/2020
Virtual Townhall on Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Food Access & Health Program
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday October 12
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorCDPH, Santa Clara DPH, & Alameda DPH
Location Details
Online via Zoom or FB livestream, or join by phone
Virtual Townhall on Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program

October 12, 2020 from 3PM to 4PM

RSVP: https://caasm.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lw4Y1BQDSFu1ysikpAgHsQ

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/AmKansenChu/live_videos

Or join by Phone: 1-669-900-6833; Access Code: 989-4609-6918

Please join us to learn more about the WIC program. This virtual town hall will be held on October 12, 2020 from 3PM to 4PM with Assemblymember Kansen Chu, Councilmember Sylvia Arenas, the California Department of Public Health, as well as the Santa Clara County and Alameda County Departments of Public Health to provide information about the WIC program, including on eligibility and how to apply.

COVID-19 has caused much challenges and uncertainty regarding our health, finance, safety, and food security. California offers special assistance for low-income women with children, also known as the Women, Infants, and Children Program or the WIC Program, to meet their nutritional needs.

This webinar is free and open to anyone needing WIC information.
wic.png
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 10th, 2020 11:31 AM
