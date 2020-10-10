top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Canonized
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Oct 10th, 2020 3:02 AM
Celebration of Justice Ginsburg's Life
sm_01_20283-852_6957.jpg
original image (973x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

San Francisco's favorite irreverent religious order, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, have canonized the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a street celebration on the evening of Friday Oct. 9.

The early evening celebration of the late Justice's achievements was held at the intersection of Market and Castro street. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence directed the proceedings from under a foliage-covered booth as is used the Jewish harvest celebration of Sukkot.

Activists from Refuse Fascism and Code Pink participated in the vigil.

From the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Inc.:

After many conversations with local rabbi and other Jewish community members, the Sisters have decided that we will Saint Justice Ginsburg on October 2, 2020, 7 PM PT. There was a lot of deliberation about whether Sainting her was appropriate or not, and we feel it is. It's our highest honor and how we as an Order canonize our (s)heros.

The Sisters are not a religious organization, and our organization is made up of people representing many religions, spiritual practices, and faiths. We do recognize and respect that RBG was proudly Jewish, and we do not feel by Sainting her that we are in any way disrespecting her faith. We have Sainted many people who identify as Jewish (such as Harvey Milk), and in fact, Harvey Fierstein was so tickled that he said he couldn’t wait to tell his rabbi!

We love, cherish and honor Justice Ginsburg for her countless contributions. We affectionately will Saint her as "Saint Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Mensch of Magistrates, Mamele of Justice, and Tzadik Notorious RBG of the Divine Striking Dissent." Houses from around the country and maybe even the world will be honoring RBG in the coming days and weeks as well.

Shalom aleichem. "Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time." - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

All high resolution photos
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Oct 10th, 2020 3:02 AM
sm_02_20283-852_6944.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Oct 10th, 2020 3:02 AM
sm_03_20283-852_6945.jpg
original image (1400x1618)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Oct 10th, 2020 3:02 AM
sm_04_20283-850_5545.jpg
original image (1400x2235)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Oct 10th, 2020 3:02 AM
sm_05_20283-850_5546.jpg
original image (1941x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Oct 10th, 2020 3:02 AM
sm_06_20283-850_5550.jpg
original image (1400x2074)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Oct 10th, 2020 3:02 AM
sm_07_20283-850_5555.jpg
original image (1911x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Oct 10th, 2020 3:02 AM
sm_08_20283-850_5561.jpg
original image (1400x2237)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Oct 10th, 2020 3:02 AM
sm_09_20283-852_6959.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Oct 10th, 2020 3:02 AM
sm_10_20283-852_6973.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Oct 10th, 2020 3:02 AM
sm_11_20283-852_6975.jpg
original image (2045x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Oct 10th, 2020 3:02 AM
sm_12_20283-850_5575.jpg
original image (1927x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Oct 10th, 2020 3:02 AM
sm_13_20283-850_5583.jpg
original image (1956x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Oct 10th, 2020 3:02 AM
sm_14_20283-850_5585.jpg
original image (1602x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 147.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code