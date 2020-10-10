Celebration of Justice Ginsburg's Life

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

San Francisco's favorite irreverent religious order, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, have canonized the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a street celebration on the evening of Friday Oct. 9.The early evening celebration of the late Justice's achievements was held at the intersection of Market and Castro street. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence directed the proceedings from under a foliage-covered booth as is used the Jewish harvest celebration of Sukkot.Activists from Refuse Fascism and Code Pink participated in the vigil.From the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Inc.:

After many conversations with local rabbi and other Jewish community members, the Sisters have decided that we will Saint Justice Ginsburg on October 2, 2020, 7 PM PT. There was a lot of deliberation about whether Sainting her was appropriate or not, and we feel it is. It's our highest honor and how we as an Order canonize our (s)heros.



The Sisters are not a religious organization, and our organization is made up of people representing many religions, spiritual practices, and faiths. We do recognize and respect that RBG was proudly Jewish, and we do not feel by Sainting her that we are in any way disrespecting her faith. We have Sainted many people who identify as Jewish (such as Harvey Milk), and in fact, Harvey Fierstein was so tickled that he said he couldn’t wait to tell his rabbi!



We love, cherish and honor Justice Ginsburg for her countless contributions. We affectionately will Saint her as "Saint Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Mensch of Magistrates, Mamele of Justice, and Tzadik Notorious RBG of the Divine Striking Dissent." Houses from around the country and maybe even the world will be honoring RBG in the coming days and weeks as well.



Shalom aleichem. "Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time." - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg