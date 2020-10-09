Indigenous Peoples Day March San Jose: Dia De La Raza y Dia De La Resistencia
Monday, October 12, 2020
- 11:30 am Gather @ San Jose City Hall
- 12:30 pm March to the Peralta and Fallon House
- 1:00 pm March to the Thomas Fallon Statue
Why We March:
- Take down the Fallon Statue!
- Replace it with a monument that reflects the Ohlone people and or the social justice contributions of Chicanos/Mexicanos to San Jose.
- In solidarity w/Black Livers Matter.
- End Settler Colonialism on Stolen Indigenous Land
- Rename Christopher Columbus holiday with Indigenous Peoples Day in the City San Jose
Call to Action: Join a commission to meet with Sam Liccardo
Banner Making
October 10, 2020 at 11am-4pm
Centro Chicomoztoc,
47 E. William St, SJ CA 95112
Please Stay Safe!
Wear Your Mask
Bring Hand Sanitizer
Keep 6 ft distance
For More Information:
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CentroAztlanChicomoztoc
- Instagram @Centro Aztlan Chicomoztoc
Indigenous Peoples Day March San Jose: Dia De La Raza y Dia De La Resistencia
Date
Monday October 12
Time
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type
Protest
Organizer/Author
Centro Aztlan Chicomoztoc
|centroaztlansanjose [at] gmail.com
Location Details
|
March meetup: San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113
NOTE: Masks and Social Distancing
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8305947943...
