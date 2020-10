Monday, October 12, 2020

- 11:30 am Gather @ San Jose City Hall

- 12:30 pm March to the Peralta and Fallon House

- 1:00 pm March to the Thomas Fallon Statue



Why We March:

- Take down the Fallon Statue!

- Replace it with a monument that reflects the Ohlone people and or the social justice contributions of Chicanos/Mexicanos to San Jose.

- In solidarity w/Black Livers Matter.

- End Settler Colonialism on Stolen Indigenous Land

- Rename Christopher Columbus holiday with Indigenous Peoples Day in the City San Jose



Call to Action: Join a commission to meet with Sam Liccardo



Banner Making

October 10, 2020 at 11am-4pm

Centro Chicomoztoc,

47 E. William St, SJ CA 95112



Please Stay Safe!

Wear Your Mask

Bring Hand Sanitizer

Keep 6 ft distance



For More Information:

- Facebook:

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 9th, 2020 8:56 PM