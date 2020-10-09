top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 10/12/2020
Indigenous Peoples Day March San Jose: Dia De La Raza y Dia De La Resistencia
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday October 12
Time 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCentro Aztlan Chicomoztoc
Emailcentroaztlansanjose [at] gmail.com
Location Details
March meetup: San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113

NOTE: Masks and Social Distancing
Indigenous Peoples Day March San Jose: Dia De La Raza y Dia De La Resistencia

Monday, October 12, 2020
- 11:30 am Gather @ San Jose City Hall
- 12:30 pm March to the Peralta and Fallon House
- 1:00 pm March to the Thomas Fallon Statue

Why We March:
- Take down the Fallon Statue!
- Replace it with a monument that reflects the Ohlone people and or the social justice contributions of Chicanos/Mexicanos to San Jose.
- In solidarity w/Black Livers Matter.
- End Settler Colonialism on Stolen Indigenous Land
- Rename Christopher Columbus holiday with Indigenous Peoples Day in the City San Jose

Call to Action: Join a commission to meet with Sam Liccardo

Banner Making
October 10, 2020 at 11am-4pm
Centro Chicomoztoc,
47 E. William St, SJ CA 95112

Please Stay Safe!
Wear Your Mask
Bring Hand Sanitizer
Keep 6 ft distance

For More Information:
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CentroAztlanChicomoztoc
- Instagram @Centro Aztlan Chicomoztoc
sm_ipd.jpg
original image (600x600)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8305947943...

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 9th, 2020 8:56 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 147.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code