Oakland Chinatown is at a critical turning point. What are the issues affecting this historic neighborhood and how can we address them?
Moderator William Gee Wong is joined by Alvina Wong (APEN Campaign & Organizing Director), Tiffany Eng (Friends of Lincoln Park co-founder), Ted Dang (EBALDC co-founder), and Joyce Pisnanont (CAPACD Director of Economic Empowerment) to discuss complex, interwoven factors such as immigration and gentrification trends affecting Oakland Chinatown. Learn from their expertise and lived experiences as well as discover local resources and ways to support Oakland Chinatown today and tomorrow. Part of the “Community Voices to Empower Change” series in partnership with Eastwind Books Multicultural Services.
This event is broadcast on Zoom and YouTube Live. RSVP to receive the Zoom link. Donations are appreciated and no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
This project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Visit calhum.org.
|Oakland Chinatown Today, Oakland Chinatown Tomorrow
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 24
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Oakland Asian Cultural Center
|Location Details
|Zoom
|
For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/oakland-chinatown-to...
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 9th, 2020 3:22 PM
