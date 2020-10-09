From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice | Womyn
Moms 4 Housing Announces Future of Moms House
Moms Joined by Oakland City Council Members, Labor Council and Oakland Community Land Trust
Oakland, CA — Today, Moms for Housing gave an update about the future of the Moms House at 2928 Magnolia St, now owned by the Oakland Community Land Trust.
They were joined by three sitting Oakland City Councilmembers, Dan Kalb, Rebecca Kaplan and Nikki Fortuna Bas, and Assemblymember Rob Bonta, as well as Liz Ortega from the Alameda County Labor Council and Steve King of the Oakland Community Land Trust.
At the event Moms for Housing announced that the house is being renovated to correct unsafe living conditions that went unaddressed by previous owners. Once the renovation is complete, the house will serve as a transitional shelter for unhoused mothers and movement center for Moms for Housing.
Dominique Walker and Carroll Fife signed the deed to 2928 Magnolia today in front of cameras, marking the moment the house became community owned.
“Moms House is just the beginning,” said Carroll Fife. “We are working with the Labor Council and Rising Sun to create a program to get unhoused moms trained to rehab houses like this one, creating jobs, building skills and expanding access to affordable housing.”
“These mothers changed the conversation around the right to housing in California” said Assemblymember Rob Bonta. “Thanks to their leadership legislators like me have more political room to advance progressive legislation to get folks housed.”
“I’m honored to stand together with this broad coalition of grassroots community and leaders fighting to ensure that everyone in our community will have access to housing,” said Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan. “I congratulate Moms for Housing on this important victory and remain committed to the work to ensure that the thousands of homes being sold at by the County at tax auctions after foreclosures are prioritized for affordable housing to help get folks off the street.”
They were joined by three sitting Oakland City Councilmembers, Dan Kalb, Rebecca Kaplan and Nikki Fortuna Bas, and Assemblymember Rob Bonta, as well as Liz Ortega from the Alameda County Labor Council and Steve King of the Oakland Community Land Trust.
At the event Moms for Housing announced that the house is being renovated to correct unsafe living conditions that went unaddressed by previous owners. Once the renovation is complete, the house will serve as a transitional shelter for unhoused mothers and movement center for Moms for Housing.
Dominique Walker and Carroll Fife signed the deed to 2928 Magnolia today in front of cameras, marking the moment the house became community owned.
“Moms House is just the beginning,” said Carroll Fife. “We are working with the Labor Council and Rising Sun to create a program to get unhoused moms trained to rehab houses like this one, creating jobs, building skills and expanding access to affordable housing.”
“These mothers changed the conversation around the right to housing in California” said Assemblymember Rob Bonta. “Thanks to their leadership legislators like me have more political room to advance progressive legislation to get folks housed.”
“I’m honored to stand together with this broad coalition of grassroots community and leaders fighting to ensure that everyone in our community will have access to housing,” said Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan. “I congratulate Moms for Housing on this important victory and remain committed to the work to ensure that the thousands of homes being sold at by the County at tax auctions after foreclosures are prioritized for affordable housing to help get folks off the street.”
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network