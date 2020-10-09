top
Your Right to Vote, Voice Your Choice! Webinar (Disability Rights CA)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday October 13
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDisability Rights CA
EmailBrent.Chamberlin [at] disabilityrightsca.org
Location Details
Online webinar
WEBINAR: Your Right to Vote - Voice Your Choice!

Oct. 13, 2020 at 3 PM PT

RSVP (go to OCT 13 webinar on list): https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/post/october-mental-health-webinar-series-register

Host: Disability Rights California

Exercising your right to vote is a powerful way to have a say about how our local, state and federal governments operate. Voting for laws and candidates of your choice is your opportunity to make sure the government serves its citizens well.

Voters with certain disabilities may need additional resources to access their right to vote. Vote-by-Mail in California can be part of that access. For the 2020 Election, ballots are being mailed to all voters right now. Additional resources are also available.

This webinar will focus on:

--Why it’s Important to Vote
--Your Voting Rights
--How to Register to Vote
--How to Cast your Vote & Make Your Voice Heard
--Recent Changes to the Voting Process

So join us to learn more about your right to vote and the voting process. Then Let’s Go Vote!

SPEAKER:

Debi Davis is a person with many years of lived experience and a long time mental health advocate. She volunteered with Riverside County patient rights office and founded a client
self-help group called WE C.A.N.(Client Advocacy Now).

For the past 12 years Ms. Davis has been a peer and self-advocacy trainer with
Disability Rights California. She has facilitated self-advocacy groups at a
state hospital, inpatient psychiatric units and board and care facilities.

For additional online information on voting access for persons with disabilities,
go to these links:

https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/resources/voting

https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/publications/many-voters-with-disabilities-can-vote-by-mail-privately-and-independently

ABOUT: Disability Rights California

Disability Rights California advocates, educates, investigates, and litigates to advance the rights, dignity, equal opportunities, and choices for all people with disabilities.

We envision a barrier-free, inclusive, diverse world that values each individual and their voice. In this world, all people with disabilities enjoy the power of equal rights and opportunities; freedom from abuse, neglect, and discrimination; dignity; and respect for their choices based on their own goals and values.

https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 9th, 2020 1:02 PM
by Disability Rights CA
Friday Oct 9th, 2020 1:02 PM
#Vote2020 #BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online in CA is October 19, 2020. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election, with the final Election Day on November 3rd.

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/

Last day/deadline (extended by court order): October 31, 2020
