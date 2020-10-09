



Oct. 13, 2020 at 3 PM PT



RSVP (go to OCT 13 webinar on list):



Host: Disability Rights California



Exercising your right to vote is a powerful way to have a say about how our local, state and federal governments operate. Voting for laws and candidates of your choice is your opportunity to make sure the government serves its citizens well.



Voters with certain disabilities may need additional resources to access their right to vote. Vote-by-Mail in California can be part of that access. For the 2020 Election, ballots are being mailed to all voters right now. Additional resources are also available.



This webinar will focus on:



--Why it’s Important to Vote

--Your Voting Rights

--How to Register to Vote

--How to Cast your Vote & Make Your Voice Heard

--Recent Changes to the Voting Process



So join us to learn more about your right to vote and the voting process. Then Let’s Go Vote!



SPEAKER:



Debi Davis is a person with many years of lived experience and a long time mental health advocate. She volunteered with Riverside County patient rights office and founded a client

self-help group called WE C.A.N.(Client Advocacy Now).



For the past 12 years Ms. Davis has been a peer and self-advocacy trainer with

Disability Rights California. She has facilitated self-advocacy groups at a

state hospital, inpatient psychiatric units and board and care facilities.



For additional online information on voting access for persons with disabilities,

go to these links:



https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/resources/voting



https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/publications/many-voters-with-disabilities-can-vote-by-mail-privately-and-independently



ABOUT: Disability Rights California



Disability Rights California advocates, educates, investigates, and litigates to advance the rights, dignity, equal opportunities, and choices for all people with disabilities.



We envision a barrier-free, inclusive, diverse world that values each individual and their voice. In this world, all people with disabilities enjoy the power of equal rights and opportunities; freedom from abuse, neglect, and discrimination; dignity; and respect for their choices based on their own goals and values.



