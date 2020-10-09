WEBINAR: Your Right to Vote - Voice Your Choice!
Oct. 13, 2020 at 3 PM PT
RSVP (go to OCT 13 webinar on list): https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/post/october-mental-health-webinar-series-register
Host: Disability Rights California
Exercising your right to vote is a powerful way to have a say about how our local, state and federal governments operate. Voting for laws and candidates of your choice is your opportunity to make sure the government serves its citizens well.
Voters with certain disabilities may need additional resources to access their right to vote. Vote-by-Mail in California can be part of that access. For the 2020 Election, ballots are being mailed to all voters right now. Additional resources are also available.
This webinar will focus on:
--Why it’s Important to Vote
--Your Voting Rights
--How to Register to Vote
--How to Cast your Vote & Make Your Voice Heard
--Recent Changes to the Voting Process
So join us to learn more about your right to vote and the voting process. Then Let’s Go Vote!
SPEAKER:
Debi Davis is a person with many years of lived experience and a long time mental health advocate. She volunteered with Riverside County patient rights office and founded a client
self-help group called WE C.A.N.(Client Advocacy Now).
For the past 12 years Ms. Davis has been a peer and self-advocacy trainer with
Disability Rights California. She has facilitated self-advocacy groups at a
state hospital, inpatient psychiatric units and board and care facilities.
For additional online information on voting access for persons with disabilities,
go to these links:
https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/resources/voting
https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/publications/many-voters-with-disabilities-can-vote-by-mail-privately-and-independently
ABOUT: Disability Rights California
Disability Rights California advocates, educates, investigates, and litigates to advance the rights, dignity, equal opportunities, and choices for all people with disabilities.
We envision a barrier-free, inclusive, diverse world that values each individual and their voice. In this world, all people with disabilities enjoy the power of equal rights and opportunities; freedom from abuse, neglect, and discrimination; dignity; and respect for their choices based on their own goals and values.
https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 10/13/2020
|Your Right to Vote, Voice Your Choice! Webinar (Disability Rights CA)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday October 13
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Disability Rights CA
|Brent.Chamberlin [at] disabilityrightsca.org
|Location Details
|Online webinar
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 9th, 2020 1:02 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network