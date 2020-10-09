top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 10/12/2020
MoveOn: Your Vote is Power in Action Rally!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday October 12
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorMoveOn
Location Details
Online via link, you must RSVP
#YourVoteIsPower: Power in Action Rally

This event will be weekly on Sundays until just before final Election Day

Sunday, Oct. 12 @ 5 PM

RSVP to receive link: https://act.moveon.org/signup/power-in-action

We believe that our votes are power. It's up to each of us to ensure our ballots are cast—and counted!

Join MoveOn for a series of online rallies every Sunday until Election Day that will dig into the biggest issues facing our country and the most powerful opportunities we have for action, with movement leaders, celebrities, and issue experts.

This week's livestream will feature:

--Rashad Robinson from Color of Change PAC
--Representative Pramila Jayapal
--MoveOn Executive Director Rahna Epting

On the livestream, we'll go in-depth on how to navigate the disinformation that's so rampant right now—and it's just the start of four weekly calls building through the final days of the election.

The full series will cover topics including our path to victory to win the White House and flip the Senate, the threat of disinformation and how to combat it, the most impactful actions we can all take together to ensure landslide Democratic victories up and down the ballot this year, and more.

Each livestream will begin on Sunday night at 5 PM PT (8 ET/7 CT/6 MT/5 PT) and will be viewed on a special webpage just for this series. After you register, you'll receive a special link and a reminder email to make sure you're able to participate.
power_in_action_rsvp_page.png
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 9th, 2020 11:17 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 147.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code