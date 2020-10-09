



This event will be weekly on Sundays until just before final Election Day



Sunday, Oct. 12 @ 5 PM



RSVP to receive link:



We believe that our votes are power. It's up to each of us to ensure our ballots are cast—and counted!



Join MoveOn for a series of online rallies every Sunday until Election Day that will dig into the biggest issues facing our country and the most powerful opportunities we have for action, with movement leaders, celebrities, and issue experts.



This week's livestream will feature:



--Rashad Robinson from Color of Change PAC

--Representative Pramila Jayapal

--MoveOn Executive Director Rahna Epting



On the livestream, we'll go in-depth on how to navigate the disinformation that's so rampant right now—and it's just the start of four weekly calls building through the final days of the election.



The full series will cover topics including our path to victory to win the White House and flip the Senate, the threat of disinformation and how to combat it, the most impactful actions we can all take together to ensure landslide Democratic victories up and down the ballot this year, and more.



Each livestream will begin on Sunday night at 5 PM PT (8 ET/7 CT/6 MT/5 PT) and will be viewed on a special webpage just for this series. After you register, you'll receive a special link and a reminder email to make sure you're able to participate. #YourVoteIsPower: Power in Action RallyThis event will be weekly on Sundays until just before final Election DaySunday, Oct. 12 @ 5 PMRSVP to receive link: https://act.moveon.org/signup/power-in-action We believe that our votes are power. It's up to each of us to ensure our ballots are cast—and counted!Join MoveOn for a series of online rallies every Sunday until Election Day that will dig into the biggest issues facing our country and the most powerful opportunities we have for action, with movement leaders, celebrities, and issue experts.This week's livestream will feature:--Rashad Robinson from Color of Change PAC--Representative Pramila Jayapal--MoveOn Executive Director Rahna EptingOn the livestream, we'll go in-depth on how to navigate the disinformation that's so rampant right now—and it's just the start of four weekly calls building through the final days of the election.The full series will cover topics including our path to victory to win the White House and flip the Senate, the threat of disinformation and how to combat it, the most impactful actions we can all take together to ensure landslide Democratic victories up and down the ballot this year, and more.Each livestream will begin on Sunday night at 5 PM PT (8 ET/7 CT/6 MT/5 PT) and will be viewed on a special webpage just for this series. After you register, you'll receive a special link and a reminder email to make sure you're able to participate. Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 9th, 2020 11:17 AM