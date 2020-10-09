top
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
The Truth About Voting By Mail: Your Right to Vote Safely During COVID & the 2020 Election
Date Tuesday October 13
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March Action
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Women's March is not standing by while the President tries to prevent people from
exercising their rights through misinformation and outright lies. Come learn the truth
in time to cast your ballot!

Tuesday, October 13th at 5 PM PT

RSVP: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUude2vpjIuHtXEoVaAkm9AiMgNfQBQWAE_?

Trump and his GOP cronies have tried everything to undermine voting by mail, both by spreading lies about it and even by sabotaging the US Postal Service. Despite these attacks, voting by mail remains safe and effective, and a vital way for Americans across the country to make their voices heard. That’s why we’ve invited Dr. Priscilla Southwell to lead a conversation on voting by mail.

Dr. Southwell is a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Oregon, and an expert in U.S. politics, elections, vote by mail, European politics, Oregon politics and political behavior. In April 2020, Dr. Southwell published The Moral Urgency of Vote by Mail in The Atlantic arguing that in order to prevent voting from being a life or death choice during the pandemic, every state must enact vote by mail.

As a leading expert in voting by mail and US elections, Dr. Southwell is here to lead the conversation and answer your questions about the reality of voting by mail -- all the more vital given the misinformation spread by the President intended to undermine the people’s ability to vote.

Join us for this critical conversation! Voting by mail is an urgent matter in the upcoming election as mail in ballots are currently being sent out to voters across the country!

Register now and bring your questions for Dr. Southwell.

ARTICLE by Dr. Priscilla Southwell: "In the Pandemic, Every State Should Vote by Mail: Voting should not be a matter of life and death."
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/04/moral-urgency-voting-mail/609928/
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 9th, 2020 9:22 AM
