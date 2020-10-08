Hundreds of striking SEIU 1021 & CNA AHS workers rallied at the Alameda County Building to protest the union busting tactics of this group that runs the Alameda public health system. Two County supervisors promised to remove them from running the public healthcare system

At a strike rally on 10/8/20 of AHS SEIU 1021 & CNA workers at the Alameda County Building, two supervisors Richard Maya and Wilma Chan promised that they would remove or replace the AHS management and apologized for allowing them to create a crisis leading to the strike of over 3700 workers.Workers talked about their issues including PPE and the lack of staffing creating serious health and safety problems for the workers and their patients.They reported that Cal/OSHA complaints had been made but Governor Newsom's Cal/OSHA had failed to enforce flagrant violations of health and safety regulations. Cal/OSHA has a hiring freeze in place and there areless that 200 Cal/OSHA inspectors for the more than 18 million workers in California.They also discussed the contracting out and privatization of the public health system by the managers put in place by the Alameda Board of Supervisors.Musicians and artists also contributed with art and music during the event.