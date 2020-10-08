From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Striking AHS SEIU 1021 & CNA Workers Hear Alameda Supervisors Promise To Fire AHS Bosses
Hundreds of striking SEIU 1021 & CNA AHS workers rallied at the Alameda County Building to protest the union busting tactics of this group that runs the Alameda public health system. Two County supervisors promised to remove them from running the public healthcare system
At a strike rally on 10/8/20 of AHS SEIU 1021 & CNA workers at the Alameda County Building, two supervisors Richard Maya and Wilma Chan promised that they would remove or replace the AHS management and apologized for allowing them to create a crisis leading to the strike of over 3700 workers.
Workers talked about their issues including PPE and the lack of staffing creating serious health and safety problems for the workers and their patients.
They reported that Cal/OSHA complaints had been made but Governor Newsom’s Cal/OSHA had failed to enforce flagrant violations of health and safety regulations. Cal/OSHA has a hiring freeze in place and there areless that 200 Cal/OSHA inspectors for the more than 18 million workers in California.
They also discussed the contracting out and privatization of the public health system by the managers put in place by the Alameda Board of Supervisors.
Musicians and artists also contributed with art and music during the event.
Additional media:
SEIU 1021 AHS Highland Hospital Workers Strike For PPE, Against Contracting Out & Privatization
https://youtu.be/YAZ4E0Se-AQ
AHS San Leandro Hospital CNA Nurses Fighting Covid, For PPE & Conditions For Nurses & Patients
https://youtu.be/1SzdKjS5Mds
WW 10-1-20 Protest Murders At Foster Farms & AHS Healthcare Works To Strike
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-10-1-20-protest-murders-at-foster-farms-ah
STOP Trump's & Newsom's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA Demand That Newsom Enforce Cal/OSHA Rules
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLS4Q23BUvE&t=5s
WW 10-1-20 Protest Murders At Foster Farms & AHS Healthcare Works To Strike
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-10-1-20-protest-murders-at-foster-farms-ah
UCSF nurses rally for better protection from COVID-19
https://www.sfexaminer.com/photo-galleries/ucsf-nurses-rally-for-better-protection-from-covid-19/
"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY
No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8
Global Nurses Solidarity Assembly In San Francisco & Nurses Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NC-9RrSQzAM&t=851s
COVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & Safety, Racism & Retaliation
https://youtu.be/ab0u9NdFNeA
COVID-19 & SF DPH SEIU 1021 Community Healthcare Centers Workers Under Attack: Safety & Health Under Threat
https://youtu.be/IkwCxhGD31c
"We May Have To Shut It Down" The Fight To Protect Health & Safety For ATU 241 Members & Public
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4EG-HJZHcU
"Prisoners On The Grand Princess Petri Dish” Will The Crew Be Quarantined To Die On The Sea?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0ZwWb6cieE&t=208s
Former Cal/OSHA Inspector Garrett Brown On Cal/OSHA & COVID-19 Pandemic
OSHA Inspections Abandoned By Gavin Newsom and Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBB5dODG6aI
For more information:
https://mailchi.mp/seiu1021/we-fought-management-and-won-our-unfair-labor-practice-strike-is-100-legal?e=af2ea6eff2
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
