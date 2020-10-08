top
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
Striking AHS SEIU 1021 & CNA Workers Hear Alameda Supervisors Promise To Fire AHS Bosses
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 8th, 2020 5:40 PM
Hundreds of striking SEIU 1021 & CNA AHS workers rallied at the Alameda County Building to protest the union busting tactics of this group that runs the Alameda public health system. Two County supervisors promised to remove them from running the public healthcare system
sm_img_3505.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
At a strike rally on 10/8/20 of AHS SEIU 1021 & CNA workers at the Alameda County Building, two supervisors Richard Maya and Wilma Chan promised that they would remove or replace the AHS management and apologized for allowing them to create a crisis leading to the strike of over 3700 workers.

Workers talked about their issues including PPE and the lack of staffing creating serious health and safety problems for the workers and their patients.

They reported that Cal/OSHA complaints had been made but Governor Newsom’s Cal/OSHA had failed to enforce flagrant violations of health and safety regulations. Cal/OSHA has a hiring freeze in place and there areless that 200 Cal/OSHA inspectors for the more than 18 million workers in California.

They also discussed the contracting out and privatization of the public health system by the managers put in place by the Alameda Board of Supervisors.

Musicians and artists also contributed with art and music during the event.

§SEIU 1021 & CNA Strikers Rallied At Alameda County Building
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 8th, 2020 5:40 PM
sm_img_3516.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Hundreds of strikers of the Alameda Health System rallied to protest the union busting and privatization of the managers as well as the lack of health and safety protection
https://youtu.be/aFwXQI9tB6A
§CNA AHS San Leandro Hospital Union Rep Mawata Kamara Spoke
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 8th, 2020 5:40 PM
sm_img_3535.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
CNA AHS San Leandra Hospital Union Rep Mawata Kamara spoke to the strikers and their anger at the continued attacks on workers and patients of the public hospital. She had lobbied the Board of Supervisors for years about the destructive methods of the AHS management.
https://youtu.be/aFwXQI9tB6A
§Public Health In Public Hands
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 8th, 2020 5:40 PM
sm_img_3626.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Strikers and community supporters painted a street mural saying Public Health in Public Hands.
https://youtu.be/aFwXQI9tB6A
§Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan Apologized For Ignoring AHS Union Busting
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 8th, 2020 5:40 PM
sm_img_3505_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Alameda County Board Of Supervisors Wilma Chan apologized for continuing to support AHS during their years of union busting and privatization of the public healthcare system.
https://youtu.be/aFwXQI9tB6A
