top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Media Activism & Independent Media
View events for the week of 11/10/2020
Chris Hedges: The Culture of Despair
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday November 10
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorKPFA Radio 94.1 FM
Location Details
Online webinar
Presented by KPFA Radio 94.1FM and Project Censored

Hosted by Mickey Huff

With the election over, it's the perfect time to get the reliably candid response of one of our few great journalists.

"Chris Hedges has been telling truth to (and against) power since his earliest days as a radical journalist. He is an intellectual warrior who confronts American empire in the most incisive, challenging ways. The insights he provides into the deeply troubled state of our nation cannot be found anywhere else. Like many of our most important thinkers, he has been relegated to the margins because of ideas deemed too radical-or true-for public consumption. Whether it is covering the dissolution of former Soviet states or embedding in the Middle East to understand the post-9/11 world, he has been a singular voice pushing against mainstream media disinformation and the amnesia of establishment received wisdom. He is an intellectual heir to American radical heroes such as Thomas Paine and Noam Chomsky, and is dedicated to reigniting a shared commitment to radical equality and honesty."

Pulitzer Prize-winning Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa, and the Balkans, with 15 years at the New York Times. His books include Empire of Illusion; Death of the Liberal Class; War Is a Force That Gives Us Meaning; Days of Destruction, Days of Revolt; and Wages of Rebellion. He currently writes a weekly column for Truthdig.

Mickey Huff is the Director of Project Censored, President of the Media Freedom Foundation, and executive producer/co-host of the Project Censored Show on Pacifica Radio. His latest books include Censored 2020: Though the Looking Glass (co-edited with Andy Lee Roth) from Seven Stories Press and United States of Distraction: Media Manipulation in Post-Truth America (And What We Can Do About It) co-authored with Nolan Higdon from City Lights Publishing. http://www.projectcensored.org

Suggested Donation $5-$20.
sm_199_v0.jpg
original image (360x552)
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chris-hedges-...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 10:39 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 147.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code