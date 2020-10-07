



Hosted by Mickey Huff



With the election over, it's the perfect time to get the reliably candid response of one of our few great journalists.



"Chris Hedges has been telling truth to (and against) power since his earliest days as a radical journalist. He is an intellectual warrior who confronts American empire in the most incisive, challenging ways. The insights he provides into the deeply troubled state of our nation cannot be found anywhere else. Like many of our most important thinkers, he has been relegated to the margins because of ideas deemed too radical-or true-for public consumption. Whether it is covering the dissolution of former Soviet states or embedding in the Middle East to understand the post-9/11 world, he has been a singular voice pushing against mainstream media disinformation and the amnesia of establishment received wisdom. He is an intellectual heir to American radical heroes such as Thomas Paine and Noam Chomsky, and is dedicated to reigniting a shared commitment to radical equality and honesty."



Pulitzer Prize-winning Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa, and the Balkans, with 15 years at the New York Times. His books include Empire of Illusion; Death of the Liberal Class; War Is a Force That Gives Us Meaning; Days of Destruction, Days of Revolt; and Wages of Rebellion. He currently writes a weekly column for Truthdig.



Mickey Huff is the Director of Project Censored, President of the Media Freedom Foundation, and executive producer/co-host of the Project Censored Show on Pacifica Radio. His latest books include Censored 2020: Though the Looking Glass (co-edited with Andy Lee Roth) from Seven Stories Press and United States of Distraction: Media Manipulation in Post-Truth America (And What We Can Do About It) co-authored with Nolan Higdon from City Lights Publishing.



