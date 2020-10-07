KPFA Radio 94.1 FM & Marcus Books present:

GRETCHEN SORIN - a webinar - Oct. 27, Tuesday, 7PM

Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights

With Sabrina Jacobs



Driving While Black explains clearly how the automobile fundamentally changed African American Life.



"Gretchen Sorin has spent decades exploring this deeply researched, acutely felt, penetrating study of race, space, and mobility in America-and a lifetime thinking about the issues and experiences that underlie it. "No one who reads Driving While Black can fail to be moved and wonderstruck by how far American society has come in the last century and a half in forwarding the dream of equal mobility for all, and by how far we still have to go."

-Ric Burns, documentary filmmaker and writer



The ultimate symbol of independence and possibility, the automobile has always held distinct importance for African Americans, allowing black families to evade the many dangers presented by our racist society, and to enjoy - in some measure - the freedom of the open road. Gretchen Sorin recovers the forgotten history of black motorists and recounts their creation of a parallel, unseen world of travel guides, black-only hotels, and informal communication networks that kept black drivers safe. At the heart of this story is Victor and Alma Green's famous Green Book, which made possible that most basic American right-the family vacation-and encouraged a new method of resisting oppression. Enlivened by Sorin's personal history, Driving While Black shows why travel was central to the civil rights' movement.



Gretchen Sorin is Distinguished Professor and Director of the Cooperstown Graduate Program of the State University of New York.



Sabrina Jacobs is host and producer of the popular A Rude Awakening, aired on KPFA Radio Monday afternoons. Ms. Jacobs is also currently serving as staff representative/vice chair of Pacifica Radio's National Board.



Suggested Donation $5-$20. For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gretchen-sori...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 10:38 PM