KPFA Radio 94.1 FM & Marcus Books present:
GRETCHEN SORIN - a webinar - Oct. 27, Tuesday, 7PM
Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights
With Sabrina Jacobs
Driving While Black explains clearly how the automobile fundamentally changed African American Life.
"Gretchen Sorin has spent decades exploring this deeply researched, acutely felt, penetrating study of race, space, and mobility in America-and a lifetime thinking about the issues and experiences that underlie it. "No one who reads Driving While Black can fail to be moved and wonderstruck by how far American society has come in the last century and a half in forwarding the dream of equal mobility for all, and by how far we still have to go."
-Ric Burns, documentary filmmaker and writer
The ultimate symbol of independence and possibility, the automobile has always held distinct importance for African Americans, allowing black families to evade the many dangers presented by our racist society, and to enjoy - in some measure - the freedom of the open road. Gretchen Sorin recovers the forgotten history of black motorists and recounts their creation of a parallel, unseen world of travel guides, black-only hotels, and informal communication networks that kept black drivers safe. At the heart of this story is Victor and Alma Green's famous Green Book, which made possible that most basic American right-the family vacation-and encouraged a new method of resisting oppression. Enlivened by Sorin's personal history, Driving While Black shows why travel was central to the civil rights' movement.
Gretchen Sorin is Distinguished Professor and Director of the Cooperstown Graduate Program of the State University of New York.
Sabrina Jacobs is host and producer of the popular A Rude Awakening, aired on KPFA Radio Monday afternoons. Ms. Jacobs is also currently serving as staff representative/vice chair of Pacifica Radio's National Board.
Suggested Donation $5-$20.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 10/27/2020
|Gretchen Sorin: Driving While Black: African-American Travel & Civil Rights
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday October 27
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|KPFA Radio 94.1 FM
|Location Details
|Online webinar
|
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gretchen-sori...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 10:38 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network