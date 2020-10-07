KPFA Radio 94.1 FM presents a webinar



KIMBERLY JONES

"I'M NOT DYING WITH YOU TONIGHT"

with Davey D



An NAACP Image Award Nominee, I'm Not Dying with You Tonight follows two teen girls - one black, one white - who have to confront their own assumptions about racial inequality as they rely on each other to get through the violent race riot that has set their city on fire with civil unrest.



Lena has her killer style, her awesome boyfriend, and a plan. She knows she's going to make it big. Campbell, on the other hand, is just trying to keep her head down and get through the year at her new school. When both girls attend the Friday-night football game, what neither expects is for everything to descend into sudden mass chaos. Chaos born from violence and hate. Chaos that unexpectedly throws them together. They aren't friends. They hardly understand the other's point of view. But none of that matters when the city is up in flames, and they only have each other to rely on if they're going to survive the night.



"I'm Not Dying With You Tonight " is a powerful examination of privilege, and how friends are often found in surprising places. This is a page-turning debut, as timely as it is addictive.



Davey D is a nationally recognized journalist, adjunct professor, Hip Hop historian, syndicated talk show host, radio programmer, producer, deejay, media and community activist. and host of KPFA's program Hard Knock Radio.



