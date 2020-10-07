October 14, 5-6 pm Q & A session; Film can be viewed on demand Oct 9-18, 2020
Waging Change shines a light on the difficulties faced by restaurant servers and bartenders. The majority of people who serve food in the U.S. restaurants are paid a federal sub-minimum wage of only $2.13 an hour and are forced to depend on tips to feed themselves and their families. Women, who hold two-thirds of all tip-based jobs, are especially affected. Their reliance on tips can lead to pervasive gender discrimination, sexual assault, and sexual harassment at the hands of customers, co-workers, and bosses-and can leave them with little ability to speak up. As huge numbers of restaurant workers are laid off in the face of the pandemic, Waging Change provides a behind the scenes look at what needs to change so that restaurant workers can receive respect and a fair wage.
Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appear in support of the workers. Nominated for various upcoming awards, this compelling and ultimately uplifting film points the way toward decent treatment and fair compensation for the workers we encounter everyday.
To be shown online on demand from Oct 9 to Oct 18. There will be a post-film discussion on October 14 from 5-6 pm with Saru Jayarman, leader of the One Fair Wage movement, and Abby Ginzberg, director of the film.
Go to http://diversityfilmseries.org to register for this free event.
You will then receive links to both the film and the post-film discussion.
Free, register at website.
|Piedmont Appreciating Diversity Film: 'Waging Change'
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday October 14
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Piedmont Diversity Film Series
|Location Details
|Zoom from your own home
|
For more event information: http://diversityfilmseries.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 10:37 PM
