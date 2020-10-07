



LAMA ROD OWENS

LOVE AND RAGE: The Path of Liberation Through Anger

with Sabrina Jacobs

Tuesday, October 13, 7 PM, 2020

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lama-rod-owens-love-and-rage-tickets-119349436377

Love and Rage; The Path of Liberation Through Anger is a deep dive into how we are shaped by our perceptions of anger in a culture marked by dividedness and contempt. Through mindfulness and compassion-based practices, Lama Rod Owens shows us how the power of rage can be transformed into a force of healing in our fractured world." - Tara Brach, author of Radical Compassion



Lama Rod Owens is a Buddhist minister, author, activist, yoga instructor and authorized Lama, or Buddhist teacher, in the Kagyu School of Tibetan Buddhism. He is considered one of the leaders of this generation of Buddhist teachers. He holds a Master of Divinity degree in Buddhist Studies from Harvard Divinity School and is a co-author of Radical Dharma: Talking Race, Love and Liberation.



His blend of formal Buddhist training and life experience has given him a unique ability to understand, relate and engage with those around him in a way that's spacious and sincere. His gentle, laid-back demeanor and willingness to bare his heart and soul makes others want to do the same. Even when seated in front of a room, he's next to you, sharing his stories and struggles with an openness, vulnerability and gentle humor that makes you genuinely feel good about who you are, with all your flaws.



Sabrina Jacobs is host and producer of the popular A Rude Awakening, aired on KPFA Radio Friday mornings.



