California Ballot Initiative Forum (nonpartisan)
Friday, October 16, 2020 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
RSVP: https://ucsf.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jFPp1H0KSv2qGShDmAQZmw
Bring your freshly mailed ballot and join the League of Women Voters of SF for a nonpartisan discussion about California's 12 ballot measures.
Learn more about the issues you’ll be voting on, including stem cell research, affirmative action, ride sharing, criminal justice, property taxes, and more. This event is open to all California voters, in partnership with UCSF, the Science Policy Group at UCSF, USF, SFSU,
and Women’s March of SF.
ACCESSIBILITY: To request translation services or other accommodations for this event, please contact advocacy [at] ucsf.edu at least one week before the event.
Don’t forget to check or update your voter registration by October 19, 2020.: https://registertovote.ca.gov/
For more event information: https://womensmarchsf.org/events/californi...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 10:14 PM
