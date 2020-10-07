



Join the League of Women Voters of SF for a nonpartisan discussion about San Francisco's 13 ballot measures, including a sales tax to fund Caltrain, allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections, and issues such as affordable housing, policing, local business and more.



This event is open to all San Francisco voters, in partnership with UCSF, the Science Policy Group at UCSF, USF, SFSU and Women’s March of SF. To request translation services or other accommodations for this event, please contact



Remember, the final Election Day is November 3 and the deadline to update your voter registration ONLINE is October 19.

