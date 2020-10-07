What’s on San Francisco’s November ballot? Approach this election with well-informed confidence.
Join the League of Women Voters of SF for a nonpartisan discussion about San Francisco's 13 ballot measures, including a sales tax to fund Caltrain, allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections, and issues such as affordable housing, policing, local business and more.
This event is open to all San Francisco voters, in partnership with UCSF, the Science Policy Group at UCSF, USF, SFSU and Women’s March of SF. To request translation services or other accommodations for this event, please contact advocacy [at] ucsf.edu at least one week before the event.
Remember, the final Election Day is November 3 and the deadline to update your voter registration ONLINE is October 19.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections
|San Francisco Ballot Initiative Forum w/ Women's March SF & Others
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday October 14
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Women's March SF & others
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
For more event information: https://womensmarchsf.org/events/san-franc...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 10:04 PM
