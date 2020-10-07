



It's been over 600 Days since SF Declared the Climate Emergency, and Nothing Has Happened.



Over 4 million acres have burned (an area larger than Connecticut)—in 2018, 1.8 million acres burned. Over 31 people and thousands of wild and farmed animals have perished in the last month due to the raging wildfires, drought, and erratic weather conditions. SFO and Oakland International Airports are due to be inoperable and underwater by 2050 OR SOONER. We cannot accept more business as usual, unless we desire extinction.



Extinction Rebellion is demanding that the government act NOW!



Come join us as we chalk the sidewalks, drop banners, post flyers, and mobilize the masses with face-to-face (socially distanced) outreach. At 2:00pm, we will hold speak outs at the steps of SF City Hall and demand that our government #TellTheTruth, #ActNow by establishing a #NetZero2025 carbon emissions goal, and convening a #CitizensAssembly to reach that goal. WE MUST SECURE A LIVABLE FUTURE FOR ALL BY 2030.. We will need YOUR support! We will be following COVID-19 safety guidelines, so please bring your face cover and remember to socially distance!



For more information, visit XRAmerica.org



-or-







Business as Usual = DEATH



Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 4:52 PM