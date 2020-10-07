We face a critical crossroads. The hour is late but not too late. Relying only on voting will lead to disaster. The Trump/Pence regime is subverting the election now and preparing to nullify it if they need to in order to stay in power. Waiting to act until they do so will be too late. We need to be in the streets NOW!

Join us every day, Monday – Friday, at 5 p.m. at San Francisco Civic Center, across the street from City Hall. Join us on the weekends on Saturday at SF Civic Center at 2 p.m., and on Sunday in Oakland at the pillars at Lake Merritt at 2 p.m. Take our message to the people! Call on people to join us and be part of making history!

Let us know if you can come each day. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6209305219...

