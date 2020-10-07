We face a critical crossroads. The hour is late but not too late. Relying only on voting will lead to disaster. The Trump/Pence regime is subverting the election now and preparing to nullify it if they need to in order to stay in power. Waiting to act until they do so will be too late. We need to be in the streets NOW!
Join us every day, Monday – Friday, at 5 p.m. at San Francisco Civic Center, across the street from City Hall. Join us on the weekends on Saturday at SF Civic Center at 2 p.m., and on Sunday in Oakland at the pillars at Lake Merritt at 2 p.m. Take our message to the people! Call on people to join us and be part of making history!
Let us know if you can come each day.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 10/10/2020
|In the Street 'til this Fascist Regime is GONE!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 10
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Refuse Fascism Bay Area
|Location Details
|San Francisco Civic Center Plaza, directly across from Cityall
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6209305219...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 4:49 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network