Over 3500 workers from SEIU 1021 and CNA struck the Alameda Heath System on October 7, 2020. This agency set up by the Alameda Board Of Supervisors has been attacking health and safety conditions in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, contracting out and union busting. Workers discussed the destruction of the healthcare system and demanded that this company be removed from management of public health in Alameda County.

They also report on the struggle to get the Alameda Board of Supervisors to take responsibility for not only the dangerous deadly conditions but the retaliations against workers who have been fired for raising health and safety conditions.