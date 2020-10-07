From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SEIU1021AHS Highland Hospital Workers Strike 4 PPE/To Stop Contracting Out &Privatization
Over 3500 workers from SEIU 1021 and CNA struck the Alameda Heath System on October 7, 2020. This agency set up by the Alameda Board Of Supervisors has been attacking health and safety conditions in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, contracting out and union busting. Workers discussed the destruction of the healthcare system and demanded that this company be removed from management of public health in Alameda County.
Over 3,500 workers who are members of SEIU 1021 and the NNU-CNA went out on October 7, 2020 on a 5 day strike against the Alameda Health System which is the privatized outfit that was set up to run the Alameda public health system.
Workers talk about the dangerous health and safety conditions as a result of short staffing and contracting out in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.
They also report on the struggle to get the Alameda Board of Supervisors to take responsibility for not only the dangerous deadly conditions but the retaliations against workers who have been fired for raising health and safety conditions.
Additional media:
AHS San Leandro Hospital CNA Nurses Fighting Covid, For PPE & Conditions For Nurses & Patients
https://youtu.be/1SzdKjS5Mds
WW 10-1-20 Protest Murders At Foster Farms & AHS Healthcare Works To Strike
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-10-1-20-protest-murders-at-foster-farms-ah
STOP Trump's & Newsom's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA Demand That Newsom Enforce Cal/OSHA Rules
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLS4Q23BUvE&t=5s
WW 10-1-20 Protest Murders At Foster Farms & AHS Healthcare Works To Strike
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-10-1-20-protest-murders-at-foster-farms-ah
UCSF nurses rally for better protection from COVID-19
https://www.sfexaminer.com/photo-galleries/ucsf-nurses-rally-for-better-protection-from-covid-19/
"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY
No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8
Global Nurses Solidarity Assembly In San Francisco & Nurses Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NC-9RrSQzAM&t=851s
COVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & Safety, Racism & Retaliation
https://youtu.be/ab0u9NdFNeA
COVID-19 & SF DPH SEIU 1021 Community Healthcare Centers Workers Under Attack: Safety & Health Under Threat
https://youtu.be/IkwCxhGD31c
"We May Have To Shut It Down" The Fight To Protect Health & Safety For ATU 241 Members & Public
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4EG-HJZHcU
"Prisoners On The Grand Princess Petri Dish” Will The Crew Be Quarantined To Die On The Sea?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0ZwWb6cieE&t=208s
Former Cal/OSHA Inspector Garrett Brown On Cal/OSHA & COVID-19 Pandemic
OSHA Inspections Abandoned By Gavin Newsom and Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBB5dODG6aI
For more information:
https://mailchi.mp/seiu1021/we-fought-management-and-won-our-unfair-labor-practice-strike-is-100-legal?e=af2ea6eff2
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
