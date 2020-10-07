top
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
SEIU1021AHS Highland Hospital Workers Strike 4 PPE/To Stop Contracting Out &Privatization
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 4:01 PM
Over 3500 workers from SEIU 1021 and CNA struck the Alameda Heath System on October 7, 2020. This agency set up by the Alameda Board Of Supervisors has been attacking health and safety conditions in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, contracting out and union busting. Workers discussed the destruction of the healthcare system and demanded that this company be removed from management of public health in Alameda County.
sm_img_3271.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Over 3,500 workers who are members of SEIU 1021 and the NNU-CNA went out on October 7, 2020 on a 5 day strike against the Alameda Health System which is the privatized outfit that was set up to run the Alameda public health system.

Workers talk about the dangerous health and safety conditions as a result of short staffing and contracting out in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They also report on the struggle to get the Alameda Board of Supervisors to take responsibility for not only the dangerous deadly conditions but the retaliations against workers who have been fired for raising health and safety conditions.


Additional media:

AHS San Leandro Hospital CNA Nurses Fighting Covid, For PPE & Conditions For Nurses & Patients
https://youtu.be/1SzdKjS5Mds

WW 10-1-20 Protest Murders At Foster Farms & AHS Healthcare Works To Strike
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-10-1-20-protest-murders-at-foster-farms-ah

STOP Trump's & Newsom's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA Demand That Newsom Enforce Cal/OSHA Rules
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLS4Q23BUvE&t=5s

WW 10-1-20 Protest Murders At Foster Farms & AHS Healthcare Works To Strike
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-10-1-20-protest-murders-at-foster-farms-ah

UCSF nurses rally for better protection from COVID-19
https://www.sfexaminer.com/photo-galleries/ucsf-nurses-rally-for-better-protection-from-covid-19/

"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY

No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8

Global Nurses Solidarity Assembly In San Francisco & Nurses Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NC-9RrSQzAM&t=851s

COVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & Safety, Racism & Retaliation
https://youtu.be/ab0u9NdFNeA

COVID-19 & SF DPH SEIU 1021 Community Healthcare Centers Workers Under Attack: Safety & Health Under Threat
https://youtu.be/IkwCxhGD31c

"We May Have To Shut It Down" The Fight To Protect Health & Safety For ATU 241 Members & Public
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4EG-HJZHcU

"Prisoners On The Grand Princess Petri Dish” Will The Crew Be Quarantined To Die On The Sea?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0ZwWb6cieE&t=208s

Former Cal/OSHA Inspector Garrett Brown On Cal/OSHA & COVID-19 Pandemic
OSHA Inspections Abandoned By Gavin Newsom and Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBB5dODG6aI

For more information:
https://mailchi.mp/seiu1021/we-fought-management-and-won-our-unfair-labor-practice-strike-is-100-legal?e=af2ea6eff2

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/YAZ4E0Se-AQ
§Safe Staffing For Safe Patients
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 4:01 PM
sm_img_3425.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Workers said that the shortage of staffing is harming the safety of their patients.
https://youtu.be/YAZ4E0Se-AQ
§Get Your Foot Off Our Necks
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 4:01 PM
sm_img_3458.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Workers said that the union busting AHS put in place by the Alameda Board Of Supervisors is bullying and terrorizing the workers and refusing to do enough testing.
https://youtu.be/YAZ4E0Se-AQ
§Public Health Under Attack
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 4:01 PM
sm_img_3296.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
AHS SEIU 1021 members said that the entire Alameda public healthcare system is under threat and they have been warning the Alameda Board of Supervisors for years.
https://youtu.be/YAZ4E0Se-AQ
§On Strike For Our Patients
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 4:01 PM
sm_img_3337.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Workers said that the strike was for their patients and they wanted Morrison of AHS out of the management of the public health system.
https://youtu.be/YAZ4E0Se-AQ
§ILWU Local 10 President Trent Willis & Longshore Workers Attended Rally
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 4:01 PM
sm_img_3373.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The president of ILWU Local 10 Trent Willis attended the rally with a contingent of longshore workers and officers. They backed the strike and said that their fight for PPE was the same as the fight for healthcare workers.
https://youtu.be/YAZ4E0Se-AQ
§Safer Staffing Now
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 4:01 PM
sm_img_3421.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Highland Hospital workers demanded that they have safe staffing to protect themselves and their patients as well as the public.
https://youtu.be/YAZ4E0Se-AQ
