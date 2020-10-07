top
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
Voter Suppression 2020 and the Cure
Date Sunday October 11
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorGreen Party
Location Details
Online, on Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82620271999?pwd=S3ZwUklteGI5YjJsMEtMSnJXRzU3UT09

Meeting ID: 826 2027 1999
Passcode: 2020

One tap mobile
+16699009128,,82620271999#,,,,,,0#,,2020# US (San Jose)
+13462487799,,82620271999#,,,,,,0#,,2020# US (Houston)

Dial by your location
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 826 2027 1999
Passcode: 2020

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kgrlxBN1m

*** Green Sunday: Voter Suppression 2020 and the Cure ***

A number of states have sought to make it harder for Americans to vote, especially since the Supreme Court’s 2013 decision, Shelby County v. Holder, which invalidated core protections of the Voting Rights Act. Studies have shown that laws passed by these states did indeed lower voter turnout, especially among voters of color. Please join us tonight to learn about several of the ways in which voter suppression takes place, and what can be done in response.

ANDREA MILLER is Founding Board Member and Executive Director, People Demanding Action; Founding President, National Women’s Political Caucus of Virginia; Founding Tri-Chair, Virginia Poor People’s Campaign and a member of the Democracy and Governance working group of the Virginia Green New Deal. Andrea is an IT and Political Director; a digital and elections strategist. She designs and administers digital phonebanks and texting programs. From 2013 to 2015 she led the Progressive Round Table on Capitol Hill, bringing together members of Congress, activists and non-profit leaders. Her expertise is in voting rights, climate and the Equal Rights Amendment. She has successfully advocated for legislation on both the Federal and State level. In 2008 she was the Democratic nominee for the Virginia 4th Congressional district.

**************************************************
Green Sundays are a series of free public programs & discussions on topics “du jour” sponsored by the Green Party of Alameda County and held on the 2nd Sunday of each month.
For more event information: https://acgreens.wordpress.com/2020/10/06/...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 3:26 PM
