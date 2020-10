The City of Santa Cruz Commission for the Prevention of Violence Against Women (CPVAW) is calling on the city to assist victims of domestic violence as part of its COVID-19 response. The issue will be discussed tonight (October 7) during the monthly CPVAW meeting, which begins online at 6:30 pm. "Chair Simonton and Vice-Chair Burns have drafted a statement to share with the City Council requesting their support in helping share resources vital to assisting domestic violence victims with the community," the agenda for this evening's CPVAW states. View the agenda and join tonight's meeting: here . (Photo: Draft statement from the Commission for the Prevention of Violence Against Women on domestic violence.)

"Since the shelter-in-place order took effect in March to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the number of reported domestic violence cases has increased significantly in Santa Cruz County," the CPVAW agenda report states. "Extended time spent isolated with violent partners increases opportunities for violence, and mandatory social isolation has fractured vital support networks that domestic violence survivors typically rely on to seek help or escape violence."

According to Monarch Services of Santa Cruz, calls to their organization seeking domestic violence services have increased over 20% since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic (see PDF below).