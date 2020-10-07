"Since the shelter-in-place order took effect in March to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the number of reported domestic violence cases has increased significantly in Santa Cruz County," the CPVAW agenda report states. "Extended time spent isolated with violent partners increases opportunities for violence, and mandatory social isolation has fractured vital support networks that domestic violence survivors typically rely on to seek help or escape violence."

According to Monarch Services of Santa Cruz, calls to their organization seeking domestic violence services have increased over 20% since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic (see PDF below).