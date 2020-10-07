top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
CPVAW Calls on Santa Cruz City Leaders to Assist Domestic Violence Victims as Part of COVID-19 Response
by Santa Cruz News
Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 2:04 PM
The City of Santa Cruz Commission for the Prevention of Violence Against Women (CPVAW) is calling on the city to assist victims of domestic violence as part of its COVID-19 response. The issue will be discussed tonight (October 7) during the monthly CPVAW meeting, which begins online at 6:30 pm. "Chair Simonton and Vice-Chair Burns have drafted a statement to share with the City Council requesting their support in helping share resources vital to assisting domestic violence victims with the community," the agenda for this evening's CPVAW states. View the agenda and join tonight's meeting: here. (Photo: Draft statement from the Commission for the Prevention of Violence Against Women on domestic violence.)
sm_santa-cruz-commission-for-the-prevention-of-violence-against-women-cpvaw-domestic-violence-covid-19.jpg
original image (924x924)

"Since the shelter-in-place order took effect in March to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the number of reported domestic violence cases has increased significantly in Santa Cruz County," the CPVAW agenda report states. "Extended time spent isolated with violent partners increases opportunities for violence, and mandatory social isolation has fractured vital support networks that domestic violence survivors typically rely on to seek help or escape violence."

According to Monarch Services of Santa Cruz, calls to their organization seeking domestic violence services have increased over 20% since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic (see PDF below).

§Agenda Report
by Santa Cruz News
Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 2:04 PM
summary_sheet_for_-_cpvaw_statement__8356_.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (79.1KB)
§Domestic Violence and Mental Health in the Time of COVID-19
by Santa Cruz News
Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 2:04 PM
dv_mental_health_and_covid.pdf.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (53.7KB)
Presentation by Monarch Services
§Agenda Report
by Santa Cruz News
Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 2:04 PM
summary_sheet_for_-_domestic_violence_and_mental_health_in_the_time_of_cov.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (79.4KB)
§PDF of CPVAW Statement
by Santa Cruz News
Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 2:04 PM
cpvaw_statement.docx.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (61.5KB)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 147.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code