Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Animal Liberation | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 10/21/2020
Speaker Series: Whale Entanglements in the Monterey Bay
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday October 21
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSave Our Shores
Location Details
Online Event
http://www.eventbrite.com/e/120564739381
Join us for an exhilarating and robust discussion about whale entanglements in the Monterey Bay! Save Our Shores will team up with expert panelists from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Marine Life Studies, and the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary to discuss this important topic. Together we will dive into the work being done at the local, state, and federal level to protect the whales of the Monterey Bay, and meet some of the amazing people that work everyday with stakeholders around the region to reduce the number of whale entanglements and rescue those that have been entangled.

This event is being held as part of our Earth Day 50 Speaker Series, highlighting the importance of this pivotal year by discussing growing problems and groundbreaking solutions for our oceans and climate. Proceeds from this event will support the work of Save Our Shores and Marine Life Studies.

Panelists Include:

- Peggy West-Stap – Executive Director & Founder of Marine Life Studies & Co-Founder of Whale Entanglement Team (WET)
- Morgan Ivens-Duran - Environmental Scientist, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Whale Safe Fisheries team
- Karen F. Grimmer - Resource Protection Coordinator, Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary


Tickets · Free - $25
sm_save_our_shores_speaker_series_whale_entanglements_in_the_monterey_bay.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6873937353...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 12:31 PM
Add Your Comments
