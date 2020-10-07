Other





Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 5:00 PM PDT



RSVP:



Facebook event post:



Calling all of the amazing Black Women who are ready to get to work and get it done,

as we always do 💪🏾!



Affirmative Action is back on the ballot and we have a unique opportunity to level the playing field. Join our movement of Black Women for Affirmative Action with Senator Kamala Harris, Congresswoman Karen Bass, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, and hundreds of other supporters to ensure Yes on Prop 16 passes on November 3rd.



We need your help to ensure we help create equal opportunity for all. This virtual rally will prepare you to mobilize your network to action and help spread the word about the importance of Prop 16.

______________________________________________________________



#Vote2020 #BeAVoter



VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here:



You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online in CA is October 19, 2020. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election on November 3rd.



▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪



#2020Census #BeCounted



CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here:



Last day/deadline (extended by court order): October 31, 2020

______________________________________________________________

