Yes On Prop 16! Black Women for Affirmative Action Virtual Rally
Date Thursday October 15
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorYes on Prop 16: Opprotunity For All
Location Details
Online event
Yes On Prop 16! Black Women for Affirmative Action Virtual Rally

Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 5:00 PM PDT

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/voteyesonprop16/event/329105/

Facebook event post: https://www.facebook.com/events/683576845920609/

Calling all of the amazing Black Women who are ready to get to work and get it done,
as we always do 💪🏾!

Affirmative Action is back on the ballot and we have a unique opportunity to level the playing field. Join our movement of Black Women for Affirmative Action with Senator Kamala Harris, Congresswoman Karen Bass, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, and hundreds of other supporters to ensure Yes on Prop 16 passes on November 3rd.

We need your help to ensure we help create equal opportunity for all. This virtual rally will prepare you to mobilize your network to action and help spread the word about the importance of Prop 16.
______________________________________________________________

#Vote2020 #BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online in CA is October 19, 2020. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election on November 3rd.

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/

Last day/deadline (extended by court order): October 31, 2020
______________________________________________________________
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 12:24 PM
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code