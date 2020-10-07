Yes on 15 Rally in San Francisco
WHEN: Monday, October 12, 2020 @ 10:30 am -11:30 am PT
WHERE: Bank of America building on 555 California St., San Francisco, CA 94104
(Trump’s SF Property)
EVENT POST: https://www.facebook.com/events/688731438667229/
Join us on Monday, October 12th from 10:30-11:30am at the Bank of America building on 555 California St (Trump’s SF Property) to rally for Prop. 15 alongside teachers, students, nurses and other essential workers. Together we will make our voices heard: large commercial property owners MUST pay their fair share. Vote YES on 15!
Come fight back against Trump & corporate investors from stealing from our communities! The president co-owns the Bank of America building in downtown San Francisco. In the past 14 years, Trump’s ownership group has avoided paying $164 million in property taxes to the city of San Francisco. Combined with 55 of the most valuable office buildings in the city, SF schools and communities are robbed of $360 MILLION a year in property tax revenue.
Please wear a mask. Demonstrators will respect social distancing and COVID guidelines.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Evolve California
United Educators of San Francisco
Schools & Communities First
______________________________________________________________
SAFETY: Protocol for Risk/Harm Reduction While Protesting during COVID-19
https://docs.google.com/document/d/14aCsBMjlpFb7JwcF4kYo0oyFc3aXpN6jf0piDl6RtVA/edit
To control the spread of the novel coronavirus while in person protesting, PLEASE:
--Wear cloth face coverings/masks; they protect other people if the wearer is infected, even if they’re not showing symptoms.
--Practice physical distancing, staying more than six feet away from people who are not a part of your household, if possible.
--Use hand sanitizer often.
--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
--Avoid touching surfaces.
--Minimize contact by multiple people with commonly used surfaces like water bottles, bullhorns, handrails, and barricades
--Minimize yelling and singing. Make noise with drums, tambourines.
--If you use a megaphone, it should be thoroughly sanitized between different speakers
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste
CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
______________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student ActivismView events for the week of 10/12/2020
|Yes on 15 Rally in San Francisco at Bank of America Building
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday October 12
|Time
|10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Yes on Prop 15
|Location Details
|Bank of America building, 555 California St, San Francisco 94104 (Trump’s SF Property)
|
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 12:13 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network