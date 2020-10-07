top
Yes on 15 Rally in San Francisco at Bank of America Building
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday October 12
Time 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorYes on Prop 15
Location Details
Bank of America building, 555 California St, San Francisco 94104 (Trump’s SF Property)
Yes on 15 Rally in San Francisco

WHEN: Monday, October 12, 2020 @ 10:30 am -11:30 am PT

WHERE: Bank of America building on 555 California St., San Francisco, CA 94104
(Trump’s SF Property)

EVENT POST: https://www.facebook.com/events/688731438667229/

Join us on Monday, October 12th from 10:30-11:30am at the Bank of America building on 555 California St (Trump’s SF Property) to rally for Prop. 15 alongside teachers, students, nurses and other essential workers. Together we will make our voices heard: large commercial property owners MUST pay their fair share. Vote YES on 15!

Come fight back against Trump & corporate investors from stealing from our communities! The president co-owns the Bank of America building in downtown San Francisco. In the past 14 years, Trump’s ownership group has avoided paying $164 million in property taxes to the city of San Francisco. Combined with 55 of the most valuable office buildings in the city, SF schools and communities are robbed of $360 MILLION a year in property tax revenue.

Please wear a mask. Demonstrators will respect social distancing and COVID guidelines.

ORGANIZATIONS:

Evolve California
United Educators of San Francisco
Schools & Communities First
______________________________________________________________

SAFETY: Protocol for Risk/Harm Reduction While Protesting during COVID-19

https://docs.google.com/document/d/14aCsBMjlpFb7JwcF4kYo0oyFc3aXpN6jf0piDl6RtVA/edit

To control the spread of the novel coronavirus while in person protesting, PLEASE:

--Wear cloth face coverings/masks; they protect other people if the wearer is infected, even if they’re not showing symptoms.
--Practice physical distancing, staying more than six feet away from people who are not a part of your household, if possible.
--Use hand sanitizer often.
--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
--Avoid touching surfaces.
--Minimize contact by multiple people with commonly used surfaces like water bottles, bullhorns, handrails, and barricades
--Minimize yelling and singing. Make noise with drums, tambourines.
--If you use a megaphone, it should be thoroughly sanitized between different speakers

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
______________________________________________________________
by Yes on Prop 15
Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020 12:13 PM
#Vote2020 #BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also check your registration status. Last day to register online in CA is October 19, 2020. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election on November 3rd.

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

#2020Census #BeCounted

CENSUS: Have your household complete the census here: https://my2020census.gov/

Last day/deadline (extended by court order): October 31, 2020
